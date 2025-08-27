Kilby Connects for Four Hits in 13-2 Rout

Published on August 26, 2025 under Florida State League (FSL)

Tampa Tarpons News Release









Dax Kilby of the Tampa Tarpons

(Tampa Tarpons) Dax Kilby of the Tampa Tarpons(Tampa Tarpons)

TAMPA, Fla. - The Tampa Tarpons turned "The Tank" into a batting cage Tuesday night, racking up 15 hits in a commanding 13-2 victory over the Bradenton Marauders. Tampa struck early and often, scoring in each of the first six innings, and were fueled by a monster performance from Dax Kilby, who went 4-for-5 with three RBI, three runs scored, and two stolen bases.

After a scoreless top of the first, the Tarpons immediately put pressure on Bradenton starter Reinold Navarro. Kilby drew a leadoff walk, swiped second, and later crossed the plate on a wild pitch to spark a two-run inning. Tampa's disciplined approach forced three early walks and chased Navarro after just one out.

The Tarpons' bats really came alive in the second. Eric Genther led off with a single and Kilby, Roderick Arias, and Enmanuel Tejeda kept the line moving. After an RBI knock by Arias, Kilby swiped home for his second stolen base of the night. Jackson Lovich drilled a two-run triple to cap a four-run frame, stretching Tampa's lead to 6-0.

Genther doubled in the third and crossed the plate with Ediel Rivera on a two-run single by Kilby. Willy Montero continued the surge in the fourth, each driving a pair of runs to push the margin to 10-1. By the fifth, Kilby tripled and scored on another wild pitch, while in the sixth Montero, Genther, and Rivera strung together singles to make it 13-1.

Alongside Kilby's four-hit night, Montero chipped in three hits and two RBI, while Lovich added two hits, two runs, and two RBI. Genther also had a strong game, reaching base three times and scoring twice.

On the mound, starter Luis Serna worked 2.2 clean innings before giving way to Cade Austin, Franyer Herrera, Tyler Boudreau, and Gus Hughes, who combined to limit Bradenton to just two runs the rest of the way. Herrera (2-0) earned the win after striking out five in relief.

The Tarpons and Marauders continue their series Wednesday night at The Tank, with Allen Facundo set to start for Tampa. First pitch is scheduled for 5:00 PM.

Images from this story







Florida State League Stories from August 26, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.