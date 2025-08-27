Torres Homers, Duno Doubles Twice in Series-Opening Win

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla - Rafhlmil Torres blasted his first home run in Daytona and Alfredo Duno followed up an award-winning week for two doubles and two RBIs as the Daytona Tortugas scored five runs in the first inning and held off the Clearwater Threshers 7-4 on Tuesday night at Jackie Robinson Ballpark.

Daytona (29-25, 58-62) tied a franchise record with their eighth-straight home win, as Clearwater (29-23, 65-53) went 1-for-13 with runners in scoring position and left 13 runners on base, including the bases loaded on three occasions.

In the top of the first inning, Clearwater took the early lead. With one out, Jonathan Hogart single to center. With two down, Raider Tello and Will Vierling ripped RBI doubles into the gap in left-center to put the Threshers in front, 2-0.

That lead quickly evaporated, though, as Daytona erupted in the bottom of the frame. Kyle Henley and Kien Vu both singled and stole a base in front of Duno, who tied the game with a two-run double to left. An error then scored Duno for the lead. A sacrifice bunt and hit batter put runners on the corners, before a wild pitch scored a fourth run. With two outs, Drew Davies stroked an RBI single to cap off a five-run inning that put Daytona ahead 5-2.

In the third, Clearwater got a run back. Back-to-back leadoff hits put runners on second and third. A groundout brought a run home, but the Threshers left the bases loaded and the Tortugas stayed in front by a pair.

In the bottom of the frame, the Tortugas promptly got the run right back, A walk and single put two with two outs for Davies, who lined another two-out hit, bringing home Bernard Moon to restore the three-run advantage at 6-3.

In the fourth, the Threshers threatened, putting runners at first and third with one out. Zach Murray then entered the game, though, and induced an inning-ending double play. He found even more trouble in the fifth, as two hits and a walk loaded the bass, but two strikeouts helped him leave the bases loaded as no runs scored.

In the bottom of the fifth, Daytona extended the lead. With two outs, Torres stepped in and crushed a high fly ball to right that carried 358 feet over the right-field wall for his first home run as a Tortuga. The solo shot push the edge to 7-3, Daytona.

Murray (2-2) followed with a much less eventful, but scoreless, sixth frame. The right-hander went 2.2 scoreless innings, navigating around two hits, a walk, and a hit batter while striking out two, as he left in line for the win.

Mike Villani then entered in the seventh and promptly threw a 1-2-3 inning. However, Clearwater threatened one more time in the eighth. Two walks began the inning and a one-out hit batter loaded the bases. After a pitching change, a bases-loaded walk forced in a walk to make it 7-4.

However, Trent Hodgdon retired the next two batters to leave the bases loaded for a third time. The right-hander returned for the ninth and put up a scoreless inning to close out a five-out save and a 7-4 victory.

