Mighty Mussels Announce Front Office Changes

Published on January 15, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Fort Myers, Fla. - The Fort Myers Mighty Mussels are happy to announce a pair of changes within the front office that have taken effect in January.

The Mussels have brought on Linda McNabb and promoted Shannon Rankin.

McNabb returns to Fort Myers after spending the past 10 seasons with the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp. In Jacksonville she was the senior vice president of sales. McNabb previously worked for the Fort Myers franchise from 1994-2009 when the team went by the Miracle. At that time, she was the club's president. In 2001 she was named the Rawlings Female Executive of the Year.

"Jacksonville was a great experience," McNabb said. "It started as Double-A and then transitioned to Triple-A, and we also had a name change during my time there. Coming back to Southwest Florida is a full circle move that brings me closer to my family."

McNabb rejoins the organization as the senior advisor to the executive staff, reporting directly to Mussels' General Manager/Co-President Judd Loveland, while working closely with Managing Partner/Co-President John Martin.

"Linda's experience in minor league baseball is going to be a tremendous asset for our organization," Martin said. "From both a business and fan engagement perspective, we are looking to take our organization to the next level. Having Linda's knowledge on our team will be incredibly helpful as we strive for continued improvement."

In between her time with the Miracle and Jumbo Shrimp, McNabb spent a few years with Childcare of Southwest Florida and Harley Davidson. She has spent over three decades working in professional baseball.

"I'm very excited to bring all my experience and knowledge back to where it all began. I look forward to working with the Twins organization again and helping maintain our strong partnership with them," McNabb said. "This is not the same ballpark that I left in 2009. Everything is so much better around the facility and the county has done a wonderful job with the renovations."

McNabb looks forward to reengaging with the fanbase and the Southwest Florida business community.

"This has been surreal," McNabb added. "Pulling into the parking lot on the first day brought back a lot of memories and I am really excited to create new ones."

Her oldest grandson is the age her son was when she joined the Miracle in 1994. McNabb's children Matthew and Nikki grew up around the ballpark and she looks forward to now sharing that life experience with her three grandchildren.

Rankin's promotion elevates her title from marketing manager to director of fan engagement and creative content. The expanded role will have her overseeing the retail department and additional game day staff. Rankin joined the Mussels in 2020 and has spearheaded the teams in-game entertainment, promotional schedule, and social media accounts for the past five seasons. She was initially hired as a graphic designer before being promoted to marketing manager in 2023.

"I'm thankful for the opportunity," Rankin said. "I don't want to take for granted what it means to be with a team for this long and the trust that Dan Lauer, Judd Loveland, and John Martin have in me."

On the retail side, Rankin said the 2026 season will be a learning experience as she works with long-time Merchandise Manager Lynn Izzo.

"This first year I'll be on the back end of the retail process, learning from Lynn, and I want to support her as much as I can," Rankin added.

One of the changes she has enjoyed most over the years is growing into a role that leads members of the game day staff.

"I really enjoy game day and getting a chance to see the big picture, both from the press box and down in the stands with the promotions team," Rankin said. "We had a really good group last year and I am excited for what this year holds."

With five seasons under her belt, Rankin is excited about the future of the franchise in Fort Myers.

"The biggest thing I like to look back on is how I've been able to grow the brand on the social media and design side. Coming into 2020 fresh off a rebrand, the chance to take charge of the creative direction and voice was a unique opportunity," Rankin said. "It has been cool to look back on what I was doing in 2020 versus what I am doing in 2026 and to see how much we have grown both as an organization and within the community."

Rankin looks forward to continuing to maintain and grow the club's relationships with the Southwest Florida fanbase.

"Shannon has really elevated our presence in the community," Martin said. "As someone who doesn't often participate on social media myself, I have a tremendous amount of respect for her talents. She creates a lot of the content that directly interacts with our fans on game days and non-game days alike. I'm excited to see her continued growth as Shannon takes the next step in her career."

The Mighty Mussels open their season on Thursday, April 2 when they host the Clearwater Threshers at the Lee Health Sports Complex. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m.







