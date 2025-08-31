Finale Between Mussels and Blue Jays Cancelled

Dunedin, Fla. - The series finale between the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels and Dunedin Blue Jays at TD Ballpark has been cancelled due to persistent rain. The game will not be made up.

Fort Myers wraps the road portion of its season with a 25-39 record.

The Mussels return home on Tuesday, September 2, for the final series of the regular season. First pitch against the Florida State League East Champion St. Lucie Mets is set for 7:05 p.m. Coverage begins at 6:45 p.m. on the Mighty Mussels Baseball Network.







