Beach Dogs and Tarpons Canceled on Friday

Published on September 5, 2025 under Florida State League (FSL)

Clearwater Threshers News Release







CLEARWATER, FL - Due to rain and unplayable field conditions at BayCare Ballpark, Friday's game between the Clearwater Threshers and Tampa Tarpons has been canceled. With the Florida State League Playoff Field already decided, this game will not be made up.

Clearwater will play their next game on Saturday, September 6. First pitch will begin as originally scheduled at 6:30 PM...Game One of the Florida State League West Division Series will take place at BayCare Ballpark on Tuesday, September 9, beginning at 6:30 PM. The Game will be a Dollar Tuesday. For more informatiuon and to purchase Threshers tickets, please visit our website at ThreshersBaseball.com/tickets or call 727-467-4457. The Box Office at BayCare Ballpark is also open daily to purchase tickets. The hours are 10 AM-5 PM Monday through Friday and 10 AM-3 PM on Saturdays.







Florida State League Stories from September 5, 2025

