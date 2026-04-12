Gaxiola, Williams Lead Offensive Charge in Saturday Split

Published on April 11, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Dunedin Blue Jays News Release







PORT ST. LUCIE, FL - The Dunedin Blue Jays split a Saturday doubleheader with the St. Lucie Mets, taking game one, 9-2, before dropping game two, 11-4.

Dunedin's game one victory marked its third straight win and second consecutive victory by at least seven runs.

KEY PERFORMERS

RHP Trace Baker (2 IP, 0 R, 1 H, 0 BB, 1 K) earned his first professional win in game one, firing two scoreless innings in relief.

Baker has opened his pro career with four scoreless frames and five strikeouts.

3B Aldo Gaxiola (2-for-5, HR, 3 RBI, 2B, R, BB) socked a solo homer in the 1st inning of game one for his first hit of the season, then smoked a go-ahead two-run double in the 4th to give Dunedin a 4-2 lead.

Gaxiola's two-run double left his bat at 110.7 MPH, the hardest hit ball by a Blue Jay this season. Only eight FSL players have hit a ball harder in 2026. Dunedin batters recorded just one hit in all of 2025 over 110.7 MPH.

Gaxiola's two-hit, three RBI performance in game one snapped an 0-for-17 skid to open the season.

1B Peyton Williams (3-for-7, 3 RBI, 2 2B, 2 R) lined a two-run double in the 5th inning of game one, then added an RBI double in the 1st inning of game two as part of a two-hit night.

Williams has hit safely in five of six games for Dunedin this season and has reached base in all six.

His six RBI this season are T-5th most in the FSL while his nine hits are T-3rd.

RF Yorman Licourt (2-for-4, HR, 2 RBI, 2 R, BB) crushed a two-run homer in the 1st inning of game two for his FSL-leading third long-ball of the season.

Each of Licourt's first three hits this season left the ballpark before a 3rd inning single in game two.

He is one of two Class-A players with three homers this season.

Licourt's 3rd inning single left his bat at 108.2 MPH.

Licourt has reached base in all six games this season.

CF Austin Smith (2-for-4, 2 R, 3B) singled and scored in the 1st inning of game two, then tripled and scored in the 7th inning for his first professional three-bagger.







Florida State League Stories from April 11, 2026

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