West, Parker Power 13 Unanswered Runs in Series-Clinching Win
Published on April 12, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)
Dunedin Blue Jays News Release
PORT ST. LUCIE, FL - The Dunedin Blue Jays erupted for 13 unanswered runs to secure a series win on Sunday, defeating the St. Lucie Mets, 13-6, in the finale at Clover Park.
After falling behind 2-0 in the 1st inning, Dunedin responded by rattling off 13 unanswered runs.
KEY PERFORMERS
RHP Diego Dominguez (3 IP, 0 R, 1 H, 1 BB, 3 K) earned his second win of the season, firing three shutout frames in relief with one hit and three strikeouts.
RHP Noah Palmese (2 IP, 0 R, 0 H, 0 BB, 1 K) hurled no-hit 8th and 9th frames to lock down the win
Palmese has not allowed a hit over his first two professional outings spanning 2.2 innings.
1B Jaxson West (3-for-5, HR, 2 RBI, 2B, 3 R) fell a triple shy of the cycle in a three-hit game that included his first professional home run, a solo blast in the 5th inning.
West tallied his third multi-hit game of the season.
He's 8-for-19 (.421) with a 1.053 OPS in five games to open the 2026 season.
SS JoJo Parker (3-for-4, 4 RBI, 2B, 2 R, BB) tallied his first multi-hit game as a pro and recorded a career-high four RBI.
Parker tied the ballgame 2-2 with a two-run single in the 2nd, before adding another two-run single in the 4th, and doubling in the 9th.
The Blue Jays No. 2 prospect has hit safely in six straight games, over which he is 8-for-24 (.333) with seven RBI.
Parker has a double in four of his last five games.
CF Blaine Bullard (1-for-5, HR, 3 RBI) socked a go-ahead three-run homer in the 2nd inning to put Dunedin ahead 5-2.
Bullard's second homer of the week and second as a pro left the bat at 101.8 MPH and traveled 374 ft.
Florida State League Stories from April 12, 2026
- Mighty Mussels Rally Late, Win Fifth Game in Six Days in Jupiter - Fort Myers Mighty Mussels
- West, Parker Power 13 Unanswered Runs in Series-Clinching Win - Dunedin Blue Jays
- Jupiter Drops Series Finale to Fort Myers on Sunday Afternoon - Jupiter Hammerheads
- Lin, Tortugas Blank Flying Tigers in 14-0 Rout - Daytona Tortugas
- Reeder Socks First Marauders Base Hit in 6-0 Shutout Loss to Cardinals - Bradenton Marauders
- Blue Jays Take Series Finale from Mets, 13-6 - St. Lucie Mets
- Humphreys Homer Helps Secure Shutout Win - Clearwater Threshers
- Flying Tigers Unbeaten Run Comes to an End in 8-4 Loss to Daytona - Lakeland Flying Tigers
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