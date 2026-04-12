West, Parker Power 13 Unanswered Runs in Series-Clinching Win

Published on April 12, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Dunedin Blue Jays News Release







PORT ST. LUCIE, FL - The Dunedin Blue Jays erupted for 13 unanswered runs to secure a series win on Sunday, defeating the St. Lucie Mets, 13-6, in the finale at Clover Park.

After falling behind 2-0 in the 1st inning, Dunedin responded by rattling off 13 unanswered runs.

KEY PERFORMERS

RHP Diego Dominguez (3 IP, 0 R, 1 H, 1 BB, 3 K) earned his second win of the season, firing three shutout frames in relief with one hit and three strikeouts.

RHP Noah Palmese (2 IP, 0 R, 0 H, 0 BB, 1 K) hurled no-hit 8th and 9th frames to lock down the win

Palmese has not allowed a hit over his first two professional outings spanning 2.2 innings.

1B Jaxson West (3-for-5, HR, 2 RBI, 2B, 3 R) fell a triple shy of the cycle in a three-hit game that included his first professional home run, a solo blast in the 5th inning.

West tallied his third multi-hit game of the season.

He's 8-for-19 (.421) with a 1.053 OPS in five games to open the 2026 season.

SS JoJo Parker (3-for-4, 4 RBI, 2B, 2 R, BB) tallied his first multi-hit game as a pro and recorded a career-high four RBI.

Parker tied the ballgame 2-2 with a two-run single in the 2nd, before adding another two-run single in the 4th, and doubling in the 9th.

The Blue Jays No. 2 prospect has hit safely in six straight games, over which he is 8-for-24 (.333) with seven RBI.

Parker has a double in four of his last five games.

CF Blaine Bullard (1-for-5, HR, 3 RBI) socked a go-ahead three-run homer in the 2nd inning to put Dunedin ahead 5-2.

Bullard's second homer of the week and second as a pro left the bat at 101.8 MPH and traveled 374 ft.







Florida State League Stories from April 12, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.