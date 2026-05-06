Licourt Homers in Series-Opening Loss

Published on May 5, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Dunedin Blue Jays News Release







Dunedin, FL - The Dunedin Blue Jays came back from an early 2-0 deficit to tie the ballgame, but couldn't complete the comeback as they fell to the Bradenton Marauders on Tuesday night at TD Ballpark in game one of a six-game set.

KEY PERFORMERS

RHP Dylan Watts (4.2 IP, 2 R, 4 H, 0 BB, 3 K) allowed two runs over 4.2 frames with three strikeouts in his second start.

Watts began his outing by retiring the first six he faced.

RHP Diego Dominguez (3.1 IP, 0 R, 3 H, 0 BB, 5 K) fired 3.1 shutout frames in relief with five strikeouts.

Over his last five games, Dominguez has allowed only one earned run over 11.1 innings.

SS JoJo Parker (2-for-4, 2B, SB) logged his fourth multi-hit game of the season.

Parker's 8th inning single left his bat at 106.7 MPH.

RF Yorman Licourt (1-for-2, HR, RBI, R) socked a game-tying solo shot in the 6th, his fourth of the season.

2B Dariel Ramon (2-for-4, RBI, 2B) ripped an RBI double to put the Blue Jays on the board in the 5th as part of a two-hit night.

Over his last 14 games, Ramon is batting .304 with a .983 OPS.







Florida State League Stories from May 5, 2026

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