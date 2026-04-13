Flying Tigers Drop Series Finale 14-0 to Daytona

Published on April 12, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Lakeland Flying Tigers News Release







The Lakeland Flying Tigers (7-2) fell 14-0 to the Daytona Tortugas (3-6) in the series finale on Sunday afternoon at Joker Marchant Stadium.

Daytona got the scoring started in the first off starter Alistair Tanner. Tanner issued four walks and allowed an Arnaldo Lantigua RBI single, giving the Tortugas a 3-0 lead. Reliever Xiomer Guacache allowed a double steal of Tyson Lewis and Kyle Henley in the second, allowing Henley to steal home. The scoring continued in the third off Jatnk Diaz. Drew Davies laced a two-run single and Lewis singled, extending Daytona's lead to 7-0.

The Tortugas scored one in the fourth courtesy of a Mason Neville single. In the seventh, Davies scored on an error, Bernard Moon had an RBI groundout and Lantigua notched an RBI single, all coming off Andrew Pogue, pushing the lead to 11-0.

Daytona added three more in the eighth off Pogue. Neville had an RBI double, Dylan King singled and Davies notched an RBI single as well, giving the Tortugas a 14-0 lead.

Sheng-En Lin (1-0) was excellent, hurling 5.0 no-hit innings while punching out five. Tanner (1-1) allowed three runs, one hit and four walks over 0.2 innings.

First-place Lakeland is back on the road as they kick off a series atf second-place Fort Myers on Tuesday at 7:05 p.m. Starters are to be determined.







Florida State League Stories from April 12, 2026

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