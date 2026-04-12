Jupiter Drops Series Finale to Fort Myers on Sunday Afternoon

Published on April 12, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Jupiter Hammerheads News Release







JUPITER, FL - The Jupiter Hammerheads (3-6) dropped the series finale to the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels (6-3) by a final score of 9-3 on Sunday afternoon at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. With the loss, Jupiter goes 1-5 in their home-opening series.

After a scoreless first inning for both teams, Fort Myers opened the top of the second inning with three straight singles off Jupiter starting pitcher Manuel Genao. Bryan Acuña hit the third single of the frame which drove in Jayson Bass for the first run. Three hitters later, Dameury Peña hit an RBI single to right field to score Ryan Sprock. The next Mighty Mussel, Quentin Young, hit a sacrifice fly to right fielder Jake McCutcheon which scored Acuña. However, both Fort Myers runners were caught too far off the base and Jupiter completed the sacrifice double play to limit the damage as Fort Myers took a 3-0 lead.

Genao finished his start with 4 2/3 innings pitched and allowed three earned runs on six hits, walked three batters, three hit-by-pitches, and struck out three Mighty Mussels.

Fort Myers starting pitcher Eric Hammond tossed three scoreless innings in his first start of the season as the Hammerheads' offensive struggles came back.

In the bottom of the sixth inning, Mitch Mueller entered for Fort Myers. Jose Monserrate reached on an error to lead off the frame, Andres Valor followed with his second single of the year and PJ Morlando walked to lead the bases. Two runs scored when Andrew Salas grounded out to first, and a throw home trickled away from catcher Ryan Sprock. With Morlando at third, Jake McCutcheon hit a sacrifice fly to left which tied the game at three.

In the top of the seventh inning, Fort Myers got runners to first and second against Braulio Salas (L, 0-2) and Jupiter turned to Ramon Sanchez to try to escape the inning. However, he walked two hitters, allowed a run to score on a wild pitch, and gave up a three-run homer to Jayson Bass which extended the Mighty Mussels' lead to 8-3. Fort Myers added one more in the top of the ninth inning when Bryan Acuña legged out an infield single and a throwing error from Andrew Salas allowed Ryan Sprock to score from second base and make it 9-3 in favor of Fort Myers.

The Hammerheads could not get their offense going after the sixth inning and fell to the Mighty Mussels by the 9-3 final score.

Abrahan Ramirez finished 3-for-4 at the plate and tallied three of Jupiter's five hits in the ballgame.

The Hammerheads remain at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium as the visiting team to face the Palm Beach Cardinals for six games beginning on Tuesday, April 14th with first pitch set for 6:30 p.m. Click here to purchase your Jupiter Hammerheads tickets.

Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium is "America's Busiest Ballpark" as the only home of two full season minor league affiliates. Enjoy the best entertainment membership packages in Palm Beach County with our staple programs like "Rockwell Hearing Center Silver Sluggers" every Wednesday for all fans 55 and up, "Thirsty Thursdays" every Thursday for all fans 21 and up, and "Code Ninjas Kids Club" every Saturday for all fans 15 and under.

New to 2026, fans can purchase tickets to the Jupiter Medical Center Champions Club down the left field line for an elevated baseball experience. Returning for 2026, every Tuesday game is a "2-for-1 Tuesday" where fans get two reserved box tickets for the price of one ($15) and every Sunday game is a "$10 Sunday" where all tickets are just 10 dollars.

For more information on tickets, schedules, promotions, and more, call the ticket office at 561-630-1828 or visit the Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium website.







Florida State League Stories from April 12, 2026

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