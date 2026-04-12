Blue Jays Take Series Finale from Mets, 13-6

Published on April 12, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

St. Lucie Mets News Release









A.J. Minter pitching for the St. Lucie Mets

(St. Lucie Mets) A.J. Minter pitching for the St. Lucie Mets(St. Lucie Mets)

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - The Dunedin Blue Jays defeated the St. Lucie Mets 13-6 on Sunday afternoon at Clover Park in the series finale between the teams. The Jays won the series 4-2.

The Mets struck first on a two-run single by Simon Juan in the first inning. However, the Blue Jays would score 13 unanswered. In the top of the second inning JoJo Parker hit a two-run single and Blaine Bullard followed with a three-run home off Mets starter Joel Lara to make it 5-2 Jays.

The Blue Jays broke the game wide open with a six-run fourth against Felix Cepeda, Caden Wooster and Luis Alvarez. The Jays worked five walks in the inning and collected three hits, including a two-run single by Parker to go up 12-2.

Jaxson West hit a solo home run in the fifth to make it 13-2. West previously singled in the fourth inning and doubled in the third inning.

The Mets offense strung together six hits and scored four times in the seventh inning to cut the deficit to 13-6. Sam Robertson and Eddinson Paulino hit RBI singles. Chase Meggers had a double. Elian Peña and Julio Zayas were credited with sac flies.

A highlight for the Mets pitching was A.J. Minter (lat) tossing a perfect inning of relief in the sixth on MLB rehab assignment. Minter struck out one and threw just seven pitches, all for strikes.

Seven of the nine starters in the Mets lineup recorded a hit.

Paulino went 2 for 4 and reached base three times. AJ Salgado was 2 for 3 with a pair of singles and a walk.

Peña went 0 for 4 with a RBI as his seven-game hitting streak ended.

Parker, the Blue Jays No. 2 prospect, went 3 for 4 with a double, four RBI and two runs.

Diego Dominguez pitched 3.0 scoreless innings to claim the win.

Lara took the loss. He was charged with five runs on two hits over 2.0 innings. He walked two and plunked three.

The Mets (4-5) are off on Monday. They return to action on Tuesday when they begin a six-game road series at the Daytona Tortugas. First pitch from Jackie Robinson Ballpark on Tuesday is 6:35 p.m. Fans can listen live on stluciemets.com.

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Florida State League Stories from April 12, 2026

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