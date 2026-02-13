Jupiter Hammerheads Announce Coaching Staff for 2026 Season

The Miami Marlins organization announced their minor league coaching staffs for 2026, including the Jupiter Hammerheads who will be led by first-year manager Kyle Stahlberg.

Stahlberg enters his first season in the Marlins organization as the Hammerheads manager coming from a three-season stint as the head baseball coach at Cuyahoga Community College in Cleveland, Ohio. The Cleveland native led "Tri-C" to a cumulative 103-37 record over three seasons, including back-to-back Ohio Community College Athletic Conference Championships in 2024 and 2025. The program also achieved a national-best 41-game winning streak in 2025 as Stahlberg was named the OCCAC Coach of the Year for a second-consecutive campaign. A 2014 inductee to the National Semi-Pro Baseball Hall of Fame, Stahlberg split his professional playing career between the Arizona Winter League and the Frontier League and began his coaching career in the high school circuit with Eastlake North.

Making his return to the staff is Tommy Phelps who will serve as pitching coach after he joined the Hammerheads midseason before taking over the role full time. As a coach, Phelps enters his sixth season in the Marlins organization after he previously served as a pitching coordinator. Before the Marlins, he was a pitching coach in the New York Yankees organization for 13 seasons. Phelps pitched in parts of 14 seasons in all levels of professional baseball, including three seasons in Major League Baseball with the Florida Marlins from 2003-2004 and the Milwaukee Brewers in 2005. Overall, Phelps finished with a 4-5 record and a 4.34 ERA in 75 games in the big leagues.

Easton Waterman joins the Hammerheads for his first season with the team as the hitting coach. Waterman joined the Marlins organization in 2024 as a catching coordinator. Waterman coached in the Dominican Republic in 2025. Prior to the Marlins organization, Waterman served as a graduate assistant for Dallas Baptist University and also as the head coach of the Macon Bacon, a summer collegiate team based in Georgia in the wood-bat Coastal Plain League. Waterman played collegiately at Division-II Point Loma Nazarene University for four seasons.

Joining the Jupiter coaching staff are assistant coaches Wilfri Castro and Gabe Ortiz who both enter their first seasons with the Hammerheads. Castro played in parts of six seasons in the Minnesota Twins organization from 2018-2024. Ortiz served as manager of the FCL-Marlins in 2025. Ortiz also played six seasons in professional baseball in the Athletics organization and one season in the now defunct independent North American Baseball League.

Rounding out the staff of the Hammerheads' staff for the 2026 season are Athletic Trainer Bastian Munoz, Strength and Conditioning Coach Nick Falbo, Video Coach Brent Cosculluela, Player Development Fellow Kevin Murray, and Clubhouse Concierge Carina Leiroz.

The Hammerheads begin their 2026 campaign on Thursday, April 2nd against the Daytona Tortugas (Class-A, Reds) at Jackie Robinson Ballpark in Daytona Beach for three games. Jupiter makes its home debut on Tuesday, April 7th at 6:30 p.m. against the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels. All home games for the Hammerheads can be streamed on MiLB.com, the MiLB App, and the Bally Sports Live App.







