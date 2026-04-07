Marauders Homestand Highlights - Tuesday, April 7 - Sunday, April 12

Published on April 7, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Bradenton Marauders News Release







BRADENTON, Fla. - The Bradenton Marauders begin their 16th season at LECOM Park with a six-game home series from April 7 - April 12 against the Palm Beach Cardinals, the Single-A affiliate of the St. Louis Cardinals.

The following promotions will take place at LECOM Park during this week's opening homestand:

OPENING NIGHT (TUESDAY, APRIL 7) - Kick off the 2026 home season with us as the Marauders take on the Palm Beach Cardinals. First pitch is set for 5:30 p.m.

EDUCATION DAY (WEDNESDAY, APRIL 8) - Join us at LECOM Park for our first Education Day of 2026, as we combine classroom curriculum with the sport of baseball! First pitch is set for 11:00 a.m.

THIRSTY THURSDAY PRESENTED BY BUDWEISER AND TICKET SARASOTA (THURSDAY, APRIL 9) - This season every Thursday at LECOM Park fans can enjoy $3 soda and fans 21 can enjoy $3 beer specials.

OPENING WEEKEND PRESENTED BY PEPSI (FRIDAY/SATURDAY, APRIL10/11) - Celebrate the beginning of baseball season as we pack the weekend full of fun!

On April 10, the first 750 fans receive a Replica Bradenton Script Jersey.

On April 11, the first 750 fans in attendance will take home a 2026 schedule magnet! Stay after for our first postgame drone show of the season!

Fans can purchase tickets online at BradentonMarauders.com, over the phone at (941) 747-3031, or at the LECOM Park box office.







Florida State League Stories from April 7, 2026

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