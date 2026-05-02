Stuprich Shines in Debut, but Tarpons Fall Late
Published on May 1, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)
Tampa Tarpons News Release
TAMPA, FLA - Friday night's game slipped away from the Tampa Tarpons (11-14) as the St. Lucie Mets (11-14) broke things open late to pull away, 8-1.
Making his professional debut, Brennan Stuprich turned in an encouraging performance on the mound. The right-hander set the tone early with a six-pitch, 1-2-3 first inning and carried that momentum through four innings of one-run ball, striking out six along the way.
The game remained scoreless until the top of the fourth, when Randy Guzman put St. Lucie on the board with a solo home run.
Tampa answered in the bottom half of the inning, as Enmanuel Tejeda launched a solo shot of his own, driving it just under the right-center field cabanas to even the score at one.
The Mets seized control in the later innings, plating seven runs over the final three frames while capitalizing on Tarpons miscues. The surge was highlighted by back-to-back triples and a pair of solo home runs, pushing the lead to 8-1, which would stand as the final.
Offensively, Tejeda led the way for Tampa, going 3-for-4 and finishing a triple shy of the cycle.
Tampa will look to rebound tomorrow night at George M. Steinbrenner Field for Youth Sports Night, with first pitch scheduled at 6:30 PM.
Images from this story
|
Tampa Tarpons pitcher Brennan Stuprich
Florida State League Stories from May 1, 2026
- Pimentel Smacks Four of Marauders 14 Hits in 13-6 Win over Flying Tigers - Bradenton Marauders
- Marauders Win Third in a Row Behind Garcia's Solo Blast - Bradenton Marauders
- Lantigua Walks It off in the Ninth, Tortugas Top Mighty Mussels, 5-4 - Daytona Tortugas
- Early Lead Slips Away in 14-6 Loss - Dunedin Blue Jays
- Mussels Fall to Tortugas 5-4 - Fort Myers Mighty Mussels
- Hogart's Three-Run Blast Helps Threshers Take Fourth Straight - Clearwater Threshers
- Stuprich Shines in Debut, but Tarpons Fall Late - Tampa Tarpons
- Palm Beach Falls to Clearwater 7-2 Friday Night - Palm Beach Cardinals
- Gameday Preview: Clearwater Threshers vs Palm Beach Cardinals - Palm Beach Cardinals
- Mighty Mussels Set Franchise Record with 24 Runs against Tortugas - Fort Myers Mighty Mussels
- Mighty Mussels Erupt Early, Hold off Tortugas in 24-8 Final - Daytona Tortugas
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.