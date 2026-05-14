Tarpons Tally Four Homers in 8-5 Victory over Blue Jays

Published on May 13, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Tampa Tarpons News Release









Luis Puello of the Tampa Tarpons

(Tampa Tarpons) Luis Puello of the Tampa Tarpons(Tampa Tarpons)

TAMPA, Fla. - The Tampa Tarpons (17-18) launched four home runs Wednesday night, rallying past the Dunedin Blue Jays (13-22) for an 8-5 victory at George M. Steinbrenner Field. Tampa scored six of the game's final seven runs to pull away late.

Tampa struck first in the second inning when Santiago Gomez lined an RBI single through the right side to score Engelth Urena and give the Tarpons a 1-0 lead.

An inning later, Hans Montero added to the advantage with a solo home run to left field on a full-count pitch, extending the lead to 2-0.

Dunedin answered with a five-run fourth inning, highlighted by a three-run homer from Juan Sanchez and a two-run double by Jake Cook, to jump in front 5-2.

The Tarpons immediately chipped away in the bottom half of the inning. After loading the bases, Tampa picked up a run on a bases-loaded walk drawn by Gomez to trim the deficit to 5-3.

Tampa's bullpen settled the game down from there. Brian Arias entered in the fifth and struck out a pair en route to his first win of the season. Bryce Warrecker, Greysen Carter, and Josh Tiedemann combined to close out the final four frames, with Tiedemann recording his fourth save.

The Tarpons came alive in the sixth. After Engelth Urena reached base and Gabriel Lara drew a walk, Gomez lifted a sacrifice fly to pull Tampa within one. Two batters later, Jackson Lovich launched a two-run homer to left field to put Tampa back in front, and Bryce Martin-Grudzielanek followed with a solo shot of his own to cap a four-run inning and give the Tarpons a 7-5 lead.

Luis Puello, making his Tarpons debut, added insurance in the seventh with a first-pitch solo home run to left field to extend the lead to 8-5, which would hold as the final.

Justin West got the start for Tampa, striking out six over 4.2 innings. Arias (1-3) earned the win in relief, while Ramon Suarez (0-1) took the loss for Dunedin.

The Tarpons return to action Thursday night, with first pitch scheduled for 6:30 PM.

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Florida State League Stories from May 13, 2026

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