Early Lead Evaporates as Threshers Drop Game on Road

Published on May 21, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Clearwater Threshers News Release







TAMPA, FL - Nathan Humphreys solo home run in the fifth inning gave the Clearwater Threshers (25-17) a glimmer of hope after tying the game, but the Tampa Tarpons (20-22) stormed back with nine runs in the second half of the game as the Threshers fell 11-2 on Thursday night at George M. Steinbrenner Field. Clearwater looks to rebound when they return to Tampa for a Friday night showdown.

The game stayed scoreless until the third inning, which began with a one-out base hit by Griffin Burkholder. After the second out, Alirio Ferrebus fought off three two-strike pitches from Tarpons starter JT Etheridge before sending a double to the right-centerfield gap to plate Burkholder and open the scoring.

A two-out balk in the bottom of the third inning allowed Tampa's runner to score and tie the game in the home half of the frame. The Tarpons took the lead on a leadoff home run in the fourth inning to go up 2-1. Nathan Humphreys responded with a solo home run to tie up the game in the top of the fifth inning, but Tampa produced three runs in the home half of the frame to take their first lead of the night. Up 5-2 after the first five frames, the Tarpons added six runs in the final two innings, and the Threshers fell 11-2.

Tanner Gresham surrendered two runs on six walks and one hit with one strikeout in 4.0 innings of a no-decision. Jacob Pruitt (2-1) allowed three runs on five hits with two strikeouts in 1.0 inning to take the loss. Peyton Havard let up two runs on three hits in 2.0 innings of relief. Tyler Bowen surrendered four runs on four hits with one walk and one strikeout in 0.2 innings. James Tallon got the final out of the eighth.

Burkholder has hit safely in ten consecutive games...Humphreys tied Ferrebus for the team lead with his fifth homer of the season...Ferrebus reached base safely for the 18th straight game...Anthony failed to reach base for the first time during his rehab assignment...Calderon pinch hit for Anthony in the eighth...The Threshers continue a six-game road series against the Tampa Tarpons on Friday, May 22...First pitch on Friday evening will take place at 6:30 pm...You can purchase Threshers tickets at ThreshersBaseball.com/tickets or by calling 727-467-4457...The BayCare Ballpark Box Office is open Monday through Friday from 10 am - 5 pm...The box office will be open on Saturdays from 10 am - 3 pm...Visit our website at threshersbaseball.com for information on tickets and promotions for the Threshers season.







Florida State League Stories from May 21, 2026

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