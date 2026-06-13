Cardinals Fall, 2-1, to Mets on Friday Night

Published on June 12, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Palm Beach Cardinals News Release







JUPITER, FL - The Palm Beach Cardinals (31-29) fell to the St. Lucie Mets (27-33) by a final score of 2-1 on Friday night at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium.

Through the first five innings, the game was a pitcher's duel. In his third start of the year for Palm Beach, Brian Holiday threw five scoreless innings and allowed only one hit while he struck out four batters in a no-decision. St. Lucie starting pitcher Joel Lara went three scoreless innings in his start before being relieved by Tyler McLoughlin in the fourth inning.

In the bottom of the seventh inning, Palm Beach scored the first run of the game. After two walks issued by Luis Alvarez (W, 1-0), Brayden Smith hit an RBI single back up the middle to score Matthew Miura from second base to give the Cardinals a 1-0 lead.

Yadiel Bautista (L, 2-1) pitched scoreless sixth and seventh innings. However, he allowed two hits in the top of the eighth inning, and Jackson Hauge lined a ball down the left field line to score two runs and take a 2-1 lead.

Jesus Garcia pitched the top of the ninth inning for the Cardinals and needed just four pitches to set St. Lucie down in order. However, the Cardinals could not score against Mets reliever Zack Mack (SV, 1), who threw two perfect innings as the Cardinals fell by the 2-1 final score.

The Cardinals' offense stranded nine runners in the game and went 2-for-9 with runners in scoring position. Palm Beach will need to win on Saturday and Sunday to earn a series split.

The Cardinals become the "Frozen Iguanas" for the sixth time this season as they take on the Mets in game five of this six-game series on Saturday, June 13th at 6:00 p.m. Click here to purchase your Palm Beach Cardinals tickets.

For select Saturdays in 2026, the Palm Beach Cardinals take on the alternate identity of the "Palm Beach Frozen Iguanas!" You can join the cold front and purchase an "Ice Cold 12-Pack" ticket package to get a ticket for all Frozen Iguanas games, exclusive benefits, and access to special events as part of this season-long membership.

Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium is "America's Busiest Ballpark" as the only home of two full season minor league affiliates. Enjoy the best entertainment membership packages in Palm Beach County with our staple programs like "Rockwell Hearing Center Silver Sluggers" every Wednesday for all fans 55 and up, "Thirsty Thursdays" every Thursday for all fans 21 and up, and "Code Ninjas Kids Club" every Saturday for all fans 15 and under.

New to 2026, fans can purchase tickets to the Jupiter Medical Center Champions Club down the left field line for an elevated baseball experience. Returning for 2026, every Tuesday game is a "2-for-1 Tuesday" where fans get two reserved box tickets for the price of one ($15) and every Sunday game is a "$10 Sunday" where all tickets are just 10 dollars. For more information on tickets, schedules, promotions, and more, call the ticket office at 561-630-1828 or visit the Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium website.







Florida State League Stories from June 12, 2026

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