Fireworks in Fort Myers Fuel Doubleheader Sweep of Blue Jays

Published on June 12, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Fort Myers Mighty Mussels News Release







FORT MYERS, Fla. - The Fort Myers Mighty Mussels swept the Dunedin Blue Jays in a modified doubleheader on Friday night at Lee Health Sports Complex.

Triple-A rehabber Alan Roden went deep in the second game of today's doubleheader. His game-tying blast in the third inning left the bat at 103.1 mph. In three games with the Mussels during his rehab stint, Roden is slashing .375/.545/.875.

Game one was a continuation of a suspended contest that resumed in the top of the fifth inning with Fort Myers (35-26) leading Dunedin (27-34), 1-0.

Game One (FTM 4 - DUN 2, 8 innings)

Prior to the suspension on Thursday, Mussels' starter Justin Mitrovich was outstanding. The reigning Minnesota Twins MiLB Pitcher of the Month threw 4.1 innings of one-run baseball, racking up four strikeouts to just one walk. His season ERA now sits at 1.08 in 25 innings.

Fort Myers took a 1-0 lead in the third when Graham Brown delivered a sacrifice fly, plating Dameury Pena.

Following the resumption on Friday, Jonathan Stevens took over on the mound with a runner on first and one out. He allowed the inherited runner to score on a two-out two-strike single from Juan Sanchez, tying the game 1-1 and closing the line on Mitrovich.

Stevens continued in the sixth and worked out of a second and third jam with nobody out. He retired the final five batters he faced, working 2.1 innings and throwing 31 of his 42 pitches for strikes.

Mike McKenna (4-3) took over with two outs in the seventh and allowed a single. Irvin Nunez erased the runner on an attempted steal of second to end the frame.

After Dunedin scored the automatic runner in the top of the eighth, the Mussels completed a come-from-behind walk-off win against Bradley Wilson (0-2).

With two on and one out, Ramiro Dominguez clobbered his sixth home run of the year at 103.4 mph over the left field berm. Dominguez's blast marked the Mussels' third walk-off win of the season and was the second walk-off home run.

Game Two (FTM 4 - DUN 3, 7 innings)

The Mighty Mussels sent Kolten Smith to the mound to make his fourth start of the year in Friday's regularly scheduled contest. Smith registered bookend strikeouts in the first inning.

In the bottom of the second inning, Luis Fragoza got Fort Myers on the board with a 349-foot home run. Fragoza's fifth homer of the season left the bat at a calefacient 107.2 mph.

The Blue Jays responded with a big top of the third inning against Smith. Three singles in a row loaded up the bases, and all three runners scored to give Dunedin a 3-1 advantage.

In the bottom of the third, Roden's bomb tied the game at three.

Jake Murray (4-1) relieved Smith in the fourth inning with two outs. In the fifth inning, the southpaw recorded two key strikeouts with the go-ahead runner at third base.

The Mussels' offense parlayed Murray's momentous strikeouts with a rally to take the lead in the fifth against Blake Purnell (1-2). Merphy Hernandez led off the inning with a single and was brought home on a sacrifice fly by Enrique Jimenez to give Fort Myers a 4-3 advantage.

Dylan Questad came on in the sixth inning. After surrendering a leadoff walk, Questad hunkered down with two strikeouts to end the frame and preserve the lead.

Michael Hilker Jr. (S2) bent but did not break in the seventh. After allowing back-to-back singles to open the inning, Hilker Jr. punched out Herbert Perez to record the first out.

Following an intentional walk of Blue Jays No. 1 prospect JoJo Parker, Hilker Jr. induced a first-pitch, groundball double play from Aldo Gaxiola to secure the win.

Fort Myers tied the series heading into a pivotal weekend of baseball. The Mighty Mussels sit three games behind Clearwater for the Florida State League West Division First Half Championship with five games remaining.

The series continues on Saturday, June 13. Ramiro Villanueva (3.09) gets the ball for Fort Myers opposite Dunedin starter Silvano Hechaveria (8.53). First pitch is set for 6:05 p.m. with coverage beginning at 5:40 p.m. on the Mighty Mussels Baseball Network.







Florida State League Stories from June 12, 2026

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