Beltran Brings in All Three Runs, But Threshers Drop Finale

Published on June 14, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Clearwater Threshers News Release







CLEARWATER, FL - Nolan Beltran drove in three runs on two hits, but the Clearwater Threshers (29-24) dropped the series finale 9-3 to the Lakeland Flying Tigers (30-32) on Sunday afternoon at BayCare Ballpark. With a playoff spot clinched, the Threshers head to Bradenton on Tuesday to finish the first half on the road.

Lakeland hit a solo home run with two outs in the opening frame to take a one-run lead. They added a two-run blast in the third to triple their advantage. With four more runs in the top of the fourth, Lakeland opened up a seven-run advantage.

The Threshers got a pair of one-out hits from Juan Villavicencio and Nathan Humphreys with two outs in the sixth off Lakeland reliever Charlie Christensen. On the first pitch he saw, Nolan Beltran ripped a single up the middle to plate the first two runs of the game for the Threshers. Lakeland got both runs back in the top of the seventh to return the Flying Tigers to their seven-run lead. Villavicencio continued his hot hitting with a leadoff double to start the eighth. With two outs in the frame, Nolan Beltran delivered again with an RBI single up the middle to plate the runner from third. The Threshers got one baserunner on board after their third RBI, dropping the final game against Lakeland 9-3.

Sean Youngerman surrendered three runs on four hits with one walk and one strikeout in 3.0 innings of work. Peyton Havard gave up four runs on four hits with one strikeout in 1.0 inning. Tanner Gresham tossed 2.0 shutout innings, striking out two and allowing two hits. Brian Walters gave up two unearned runs on one hit and three walks with two strikeouts in 1.0 inning. Tegan Cain finished the final 2.0 frames scoreless, walking two batters and striking out three without surrendering a hit.

Gresham made his first relief appearance as a pro...Beltran drove in all three runs for the Threshers...Cardoza recorded his fifth multi-hit game of the season...Three Threshers batters combined for six of the team's seven hits...Cain tied his career high with his second 2.0-inning outing of the season...The Threshers will begin a six-game road series against the Bradenton Marauders on Tuesday, June 16...First pitch on Tuesday evening will take place at 5:30 pm...You can purchase Threshers tickets at ThreshersBaseball.com/tickets or by calling 727-467-4457...The BayCare Ballpark Box Office is open Monday through Friday from 10 am - 5 pm...The box office will be open on Saturdays from 10 am - 3 pm...Visit our website at threshersbaseball.com for information on tickets and promotions for the Threshers season.







Florida State League Stories from June 14, 2026

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