Mets Pitching Shines Again in 3-1 Rain-Shortened Win.

Published on June 14, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

St. Lucie Mets News Release







Jupiter, Fla. - The St. Lucie Mets capped off their best series this season with a 3-1 win over the Palm Beach Cardinals and take home a 5-1 series victory. Mets pitchers once again shined striking out seven batters, allowing just three hits and one run.

Mets starter Cam Tilly once again dominated, having entered today's game throwing 11.1 IP of no-hit baseball at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. Tilly would pitch an additional two innings with no hits until Palm Beach finally ended the streak at 13.1 IP with a double from Jonathan Mejia in the 3rd.

Unfortunately, Tilly's day would be cut short after he exited the game in the 4th due to injury. Tilly finished the game with a final line of 3.2 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, and 3 K. Tilly finished the week against Palm Beach with 10 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, and 7 K.

St. Lucie would strike first after Simon Juan belted his 5th home run of the season to left field, 104 MPH off the bat, 386 feet. Juan's homer was just the 2nd of the series for the Mets. This was the 4th game in which the Mets would score first and go on to win.

Cam Tilly was followed by Christian Rodriguez, who cruzed through two innings, allowing just one hit. Rodriguez would exit the game after going 2.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 3 K, and would get the win, improving to 3-1.

Miguel Mejias would continue his strong week, tossing 1.2 IP of scoreless baseball of his own. Mejias would run into some trouble in the 8th, allowing two walks, but was able to strand both runners, holding the Mets 2-1 lead.

The Mets would add on to their lead before heading into the 9th after Yohairo Cuevas reached on a fielder's choice, driving home Elian Peña to give the Mets a 3-1 lead.

Before the 9th inning could start, heavy rain would fall, forcing the grounds crew to pull the tarp and put the game into a rain delay. After about an hour delay, the game would be called, giving the Mets a 3-1 victory in 8 innings.

The Mets improve to 29-33, while the Palm Beach Cardinals fall to 31-31 and have now been eliminated from 1st-half contention. Next, the Mets will have an off day on Monday before returning home to Clover Park on Tuesday for a six-game series against the Daytona Tortugas (21-42), with the first three games of the series closing out the first half. First pitch on Tuesday is set for 6:10 PM EST, and you can get tickets now on stluciemets.com.







Florida State League Stories from June 14, 2026

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