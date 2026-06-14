Cardinals Fall to Mets 3-1 in Rain-Shortened Game Sunday Afternoon

Published on June 14, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Palm Beach Cardinals News Release







JUPITER, FL - The Palm Beach Cardinals (31-32) dropped the series finale to the St. Lucie Mets (30-33) by a final score of 3-1 on Sunday afternoon at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium after rain came before the ninth inning. With the loss, Jupiter earned the FSL East Division First Half title to secure the playoff spot.

St. Lucie took the lead in the top of the second inning with a solo home run by Simon Juan off Palm Beach's starting pitcher Payton Graham (L, 0-1). They added another run in the top of the third inning when Antonio Jiminez to take a 2-0 lead.

The Cardinals got on the scoreboard in the bottom of the third inning. Jonathan Mejia hit a double and Chase Heath hit a single to lead off the frame. With runners at the corners and one out, St. Lucie starting pitcher Cam Tilly committed a throwing error on a failed pickoff attempt and Mejia came in to score to cut the deficit to 2-1 after three innings.

Graham finished his start with career highs in four innings pitched and six strikeouts and allowed just two runs.

Andrew Dutkanych IV was the first Cardinal out of the bullpen in the top of the fifth inning to make his 2026 home debut.

The Mets added another run in the top of the eighth inning. An error and single allowed the first two hitters to reach and Yohairo Cuevas drove a runner with on a fielder's choice to push the St. Lucie lead to 3-1.

The Cardinals could not score another run as the rain came down in the ninth inning and the game eventually was called after eight full innings with Palm Beach losing 3-1 to St. Lucie on Sunday afternoon.

The Cardinals stay in Jupiter as the visiting team against the Jupiter Hammerheads for a six-game series starting on Tuesday, June 16th for the first "Super Splash Day" of the 2026 season with first pitch scheduled for 12:00 p.m. Click here to purchase your Palm Beach Cardinals tickets.

For select Saturdays in 2026, the Palm Beach Cardinals take on the alternate identity of the "Palm Beach Frozen Iguanas!" You can join the cold front and purchase an "Ice Cold 12-Pack" ticket package to get a ticket for all Frozen Iguanas games, exclusive benefits, and access to special events as part of this season-long membership.

Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium is "America's Busiest Ballpark" as the only home of two full season minor league affiliates. Enjoy the best entertainment membership packages in Palm Beach County with our staple programs like "Rockwell Hearing Center Silver Sluggers" every Wednesday for all fans 55 and up, "Thirsty Thursdays" every Thursday for all fans 21 and up, and "Code Ninjas Kids Club" every Saturday for all fans 15 and under.

New to 2026, fans can purchase tickets to the Jupiter Medical Center Champions Club down the left field line for an elevated baseball experience. Returning for 2026, every Tuesday game is a "2-for-1 Tuesday" where fans get two reserved box tickets for the price of one ($15) and every Sunday game is a "$10 Sunday" where all tickets are just 10 dollars. For more information on tickets, schedules, promotions, and more, call the ticket office at 561-630-1828 or visit the Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium website.







Florida State League Stories from June 14, 2026

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