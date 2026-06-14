Mussels, Jays Finale Canceled

Published on June 14, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Fort Myers Mighty Mussels News Release







FORT MYERS, Fla. - The Fort Myers Mighty Mussels series finale against the Dunedin Blue Jays was canceled on Sunday afternoon due to wet crowds at Lee Health Sports Complex.

The contest will not be made up, meaning the Blue Jays won the series 3-2 in the five games that were completed. This also concludes the season series between the two clubs, with Fort Myers going 9-8 against Dunedin.

Tickets from today's contest can be exchanged at the box office for any future 2026 Mighty Mussels home game.

The Mussels next game is Tuesday, June 16 at Steinbrenner Field against the Tampa Tarpons. First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m. with coverage beginning at 6:15 p.m. on the Mighty Mussels Baseball Network.

The next home game at Lee Health Sports Complex is on June 23 against the St. Lucie Mets. First pitch of that game is set for 6:05 p.m.







Florida State League Stories from June 14, 2026

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