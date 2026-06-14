Gameday Preview: St. Lucie Mets vs Palm Beach Cardinals

Published on June 14, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Palm Beach Cardinals News Release







ABOUT LAST NIGHT: The Beachbirds fell again to the Mets, scoring one run and four hits. As the end of the first half looms, it's a race between Palm Beach and Jupiter to see who can secure that first playoff spot.

Yordalin Pena was responsible for the sole run on a ground out hit by Heriberto Caraballo in the bottom of the 5th inning.

THE BIRDHOUSE:

-In order to secure a playoff spot early, Palm Beach has to win today's game, and take the series against Jupiter next week. If Palm Beach loses today's game and Jupiter wins, Jupiter automatically clinches the spot.

NUMBER OF THE DAY: 4

The four Cardinals that got hits last night include Ryan Weingartner, Michael Dattalo, Yordalin Pena, and Trevor Haskins.

FUN FACT:

The New York Knicks, reigning NBA Champions, were named after the Knickerbockers, a style of pants worn by the Dutch settlers when New York City was still New Amsterdam.

PROJECTED LINEUP:

Brayden Smith, LF

Deniel Ortiz, 3B

Ryan Mitchell, RF

Michael Dattalo, 1B

Ryan Weingartner, SS

Matthew Miura, CF

Jonathan Mejia, 2B

Chase Heath, C

Facundo Velasquez, DH

Payton Graham, SP







Florida State League Stories from June 14, 2026

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