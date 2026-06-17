Pena, Dominguez Record Big Nights as Mussels Drop Opener in Tampa

Published on June 16, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Fort Myers Mighty Mussels News Release







TAMPA, Fla. - Ramiro Dominguez homered twice and Dameury Pena matched a franchise record with five hits as the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels were defeated by the Tampa Tarpons by a final score of 15-9 Tuesday night at George M. Steinbrenner Field.

Dameury Pena registered his second career five-hit game, scoring four times on five singles. It was the first five-hit game for a Mighty Mussel (35-28) since Noah Cardenas on August 7, 2022 against Bradenton. That total matches a franchise record which has now been done 11 times since the MLB research tool began tracking such instances in 2004.

Pena's first five-hit game came back in the Dominican Summer League, exactly three years ago today. It was his 22nd multi-hit game in 54 games played this year. Pena continues to pace the Florida State League in hits with 70.

Minnesota Twins No. 14 prospect Quentin Young destroyed his sixth home run of the year in the eighth inning. Young's blast came off his bat at a blistering 112.6 mph, marking the eighth-hardest hit ball and hardest-hit home run in Fort Myers' franchise history.

Ramiro Dominguez' pair of homers marked the first multi-homer game for a Fort Myers' player since Enrique Jimenez on August 28, 2025 at Dunedin.

Tampa (35-29) left fielder Luis Puello hit three home runs and drove in seven runs tonight. The last player to hit at least three home runs against Fort Myers was Daytona's Javier Baez on June 10, 2013, who went deep four times while driving in seven. Baez went on to reach three All-Star Games, win a Gold Glove, Silver Slugger and World Series Title.

The teams combined to hit eight home runs on the night, bashing four per side. Tampa's quartet of longballs blew past the season-high for home runs allowed by Mussels' pitching, which was previously two, done eight times. The last time the Mussels gave up four home runs in a game was May 6, 2025 against Dunedin.

Murphy Hernandez connected on his first Florida State League home run in the fifth inning, ripping a line drive over the wall in right field.

Mussels' starter Hendry Chivilli (0-1) allowed seven runs on six hits across 3.2 innings in his first FSL start.

Merit Jones worked 2.2 innings, giving up a season-high six earned runs and striking out five.

Jake Murray went the final 1.2 innings, giving up two runs and striking out three.

The series continues on Wednesday, June 17 at George M. Steinbrenner Field. Justin Mitrovich (1.08) will start for the Mussels while Yankees No. 9 prospect Thatcher Hurd (9.90) starts for Tampa. First pitch is set for 5:00 p.m. with coverage beginning at 4:45 p.m. on the Mighty Mussels Baseball Network.







Florida State League Stories from June 16, 2026

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