Jake McCutcheon Earns FSL Player of the Week

Published on June 16, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Jupiter Hammerheads News Release







JUPITER, FL - After a great hitting performance last week at Daytona, Hammerheads' outfielder Jake McCutcheon has been named the Florida State League Player of the Week for the week of June 9-14. McCutcheon became the second Jupiter Hammerhead to take home a Minor League Baseball in-season award after starting pitcher Manuel Genao took home Florida State League Pitcher of the Month of May honors.

In five games against the Daytona Tortugas, McCutcheon hit for a .400 batting average (6-for-15) with a .526 on-base percentage, .800 slugging percentage, and a 1.326 OPS to lead all qualified league hitters. Of the six hits, the 22-year-old outfielder had one double, one triple, and one home run for the series.

Led by McCutcheon on offense, Jupiter went 4-2 against Daytona last series and the Hammerheads clinched the First Half Florida State League East Division Title on Sunday, June 14 to secure a playoff spot in September. It will be the first playoff appearance for Jupiter since 2023 when the Hammerheads won their first Florida State League Championship.

McCutcheon is in his second professional season with the Marlins organization and has played for Jupiter and the Class-A Advanced Beloit Sky Carp in 2026. McCutcheon was selected by the Miami Marlins in the 10th round of the 2025 MLB Draft out of Missouri State. A St. Louis, Missouri native, McCutcheon earned 2025 All-MVC First Team Honors with the Bears prior to being drafted.

Fresh off winning the Florida State League East Division First Half Title, the Hammerheads begin a six-game series against the Palm Beach Cardinals at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. Click here for tickets.







Florida State League Stories from June 16, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.