Early Lead Slips Away as Hammerheads Top Tortugas 7-2

Published on June 11, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Daytona Tortugas News Release







DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - The Daytona Tortugas scored twice in the first inning but managed just two hits all night as the Jupiter Hammerheads rallied for a 7-2 victory Thursday night at Jackie Robinson Ballpark. The Rundown

Daytona took advantage of early wildness from Jupiter starter Noble Meyer to grab a 2-0 lead in the first inning.

Pablo Nunez opened the game with a walk and moved to third on an errant throw on a pickoff error by Meyer. Rafhlmil Torres then drew a walk before Drew Davies advanced both runners with a sacrifice bunt. Ichiro Cano brought home Nunez with a fielder's choice before Torres stole home to give the Tortugas a two-run advantage.

Jupiter answered immediately in the second. Jake McCutcheon tripled with two outs and scored on a double by Jose Monserrate. Following a passed ball, Monserrate came home on a fielding error by Anthuan Valencia to tie the game at 2-2.

The Hammerheads moved in front in the fourth when Victor Ortega launched a solo home run to right field.

After Justin Henschel settled in and completed 4.0 innings, Jupiter broke the game open in the sixth against the bullpen. Back-to-back walks and a single loaded the bases before Luis Arana lined a two-run double to right, helping the Hammerheads extend their lead to 6-2.

The Tortugas were unable to mount a response. After Davies doubled in the third inning, Daytona did not record another hit until Torres singled in the eighth.

Jupiter added a final run in the ninth when Edgardo De Leon connected on a solo homer to right-center field.

The Hammerheads finished with 10 hits while Daytona was held to just two, matching the club's second-lowest hit total of the season. Stat of the Day

2 - Daytona was held to two hits for the third time this season and recorded its fewest hits in a game since being one-hit by Jupiter on May 20. Notes

- Daytona fell to 20-40 overall and 13-17 at home.

- The series now stands at 2-1 in favor of Jupiter.

- Jupiter improved to 13-5 against Daytona this season.

- The Tortugas dropped to 2-7 in June.

- Torres stole home in the first inning, becoming the first Tortuga to steal home since Kyle Henley on April 12 at Lakeland.

- Daytona fell to 13-31 against right-handed starters.

- The loss marked the 20th comeback victory for opponents against the Tortugas this season.

- Daytona dropped to 1-30 when trailing after seven innings.

- The Tortugas fell to 13-17 when scoring first.

- Daytona dropped to 7-33 when scoring fewer than five runs.

- The Tortugas fell to 5-35 when being outhit by their opponent.

- Dominic Scheffler extended his scoreless streak to 6.1 innings spanning three appearances, the longest consecutive scoreless outing streak by a Tortugas pitcher this season.

- Davies extended his hitting streak to three games and his on-base streak to five games while collecting his 10th double of the season. Up Next

The Tortugas continue their six-game series against the Jupiter Hammerheads on Friday, June 11 at Jackie Robinson Ballpark. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. ET.







Florida State League Stories from June 11, 2026

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