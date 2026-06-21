Threshers Tie It up in Fourth, Succumb to Late Surge in Loss

Published on June 21, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Clearwater Threshers News Release







BRADENTON, FL - A pair of doubles in the top of the fourth inning erased an early deficit, but the Clearwater Threshers (41-28) couldn't complete the comeback in an 8-3 loss to the Bradenton Marauders on Sunday afternoon at LECOM Park. The Threshers play the first of 12-straight games at home when they return to Clearwater on Tuesday.

Bradenton got on the board with help from two Threshers errors to take a 1-0 lead after the first inning. They added a second run on a double in the bottom of the third to double their advantage. The Threshers got on the board in the top of the fourth inning after Nathan Humphreys smacked a one-out single off Bradenton reliever Yeraldo Salcedo. After stealing second, Humphreys scored on a double from Alirio Ferrebus to cut the lead in half. Shortly after, Juan Villavicencio crushed a double of his own, scoring Ferrebus from second and tying the game at two.

The Marauders homered on the first pitch of the bottom seventh to take a one-run lead. Bradenton rallied and loaded the bases before adding four more runs on a bases-loaded walk and a triple, stretching their lead to five runs. After another run in the bottom of the eighth inning made it a six-run game, Villavicencio hit a one-out solo home run in the ninth. The deficit fell to five runs, but that's where it stayed as the Threshers dropped the final 8-3 against the Marauders.

Zuher Yousuf allowed two runs (one earned) on six hits with one walk and five strikeouts in 4.0 innings of a no-decision. Jacob Pruitt walked one batter and struck out two in 1.0 scoreless and hitless inning. MT Morrissey surrendered five runs on three hits with three walks and one strikeout in 1.0 inning. Wilmer Blanco gave up one unearned run on two hits with one walk and one strikeout in the final 2.0 frames.

Yousuf tied his season highs in innings (4.0) and strikeouts (5) for the third time this year...Humphreys became the third Thresher in 2026 to reach double-digit steals...He has hit safely in four straight games and reached base safely in eleven straight...Clearwater finished 2-5 with runners in scoring position on Sunday...The Threshers lost their first series of the season 4-2 in Bradenton...The Threshers will begin a six-game home series against the Jupiter Hammerheads on Tuesday, June 23...First pitch on Tuesday evening will take place at 6:30 pm...You can purchase Threshers tickets at ThreshersBaseball.com/tickets or by calling 727-467-4457...The BayCare Ballpark Box Office is open Monday through Friday from 10 am - 5 pm...The box office will be open on Saturdays from 10 am - 3 pm...Visit our website at threshersbaseball.com for information on tickets and promotions for the Threshers season.







Florida State League Stories from June 21, 2026

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