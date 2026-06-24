Mighty Mussels Bust Through in 8th, Beat Mets 12-8

Published on June 24, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

St. Lucie Mets News Release









St. Lucie Mets shortstop Jeremy Rodriguez doubles

(St. Lucie Mets) St. Lucie Mets shortstop Jeremy Rodriguez doubles(St. Lucie Mets)

FORT MYERS, Fla. - The Fort Myer Mighty Mussels won a high scoring affair 12-8 against the St. Lucie Mets on Summer Camp Day at Lee Health Sports Complex on Wednesday afternoon. The series is tied 2-2.

One night after going 0 for 11 with runner scoring position, the Mussels took advantage of their opportunities on a hot afternoon. They bashed out 16 hits, worked nine walks, scored a run on a wild pitch and went 7 for 21 with RISP.

The Mets held four separate leads throughout the game but could not hold onto any of those leads for long. Jackson Hauge hit a two-out, two-run single in the eighth inning to put the Mets up 8-7. However, the Mussels scored five runs in the bottom of the eighth to take control of the game.

Jayson Bass delivered the big blow, belting a two-run go-ahead homer off Joe Charles with no outs in the inning to put the Mussels up 9-8. Byron Chourio would lace a two-run single off Joe Scarborough later in the inning to open up an 11-8 lead. Ryan Sprock capped the inning with a RBI single to make it 12-8.

Sprock reached base all six times from the leadoff spot. He went 3 for 3 with a double and three walks. He is riding a 17-game hitting streak, the third longest in Mighty Mussels history.

Seven of the nine batters in the Mets lineup recorded a hit in the loss. Simon Juan, Jeremy Rodriguez and Hauge had two hits apiece.

Chase Meggers went 1 for 2 with a home run, two walks and three runs scored.

Mets starter Cam Tilly pitched 3.0 innings and allowed two runs on four hits. He walked two and struck out three.

Charles took the loss after surrendering four runs in 0.1 innings. The Mets bullpen was tagged for 10 runs on 12 hits with seven walks in five innings.

The Mets (2-2, 35-35) and Mighty Mussels (3-2, 40-30) play the third game of their series at Hammond Stadium on Thursday. First pitch is 7:05 p.m.

Images from this story







Florida State League Stories from June 24, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.