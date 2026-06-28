Fragoza Homers Twice, Mussels Defeat Mets in Series Finale

Published on June 28, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Fort Myers Mighty Mussels News Release







FORT MYERS, Fla. - The Fort Myers Mighty Mussels defeated the St. Lucie Mets by a final score of 6-5 on Sunday afternoon at Lee Health Sports Complex. The Mussels are now a season-high 13 games above .500 and they own the league's best overall record.

The Mussels (43-30, 6-2) have four players with an on-base streak of at least 10 games and all four extended their respective streaks on Sunday: Ryan Sprock (20), JP Smith II (13), Jayson Bass (14, while scoring in 11 straight), Merphy Hernandez (11, while scoring in nine straight).

Hernandez also leads the Florida State League in stolen bases with 23 since his debut on May 21. He is nine steals above the next closest players.

Luis Fragoza homered twice today, becoming the second Mussel to accomplish the feat in 2026. The 19-year-old was on fire this series, batting .466 on the week and recording four extra-base hits.

Fort Myers' offense has recorded an extra base hit in 25 straight games, the longest active streak in the FSL.

Fort Myers sent Merit Jones to the mound to make his eighth start of the season. Jones struck out Antonio Jimenez to complete a 1-2-3 first inning.

In the top of the second, back-to-back one-out doubles by St. Lucie (35-38, 2-5) put the Mets on top 1-0.

The Mighty Mussels responded against St. Lucie starter Ethan Lanthier (0-1) in the bottom of the second inning. Following a leadoff single by Bass, Fragoza ripped a first-pitch slider onto the left field berm to put the Mussels on top 2-1.

With one out in the third, three consecutive Mussels singled. Bass drove in Ramiro Dominguez and the Mussels extended their lead 3-1.

In the bottom of the fourth inning, Sprock drove in Hernandez with a two-out single up the middle to push the lead to 4-1.

St. Lucie got a run closer in the top of the fifth inning against Triple-A rehabber Eduardo Salazar, as Branny De Oleo recorded an RBI on a sacrifice fly.

Fragoza's second home run of the game made the score 5-2 after five innings.

Hendry Chivilli (1-1) took over in the sixth. Chivilli, making his first appearance at home in 2026, struck out two hitters in a clean frame.

Chivilli was aided by a double play in the seventh inning to work around two singles.

Ricardo Paez blooped a two-out RBI single in the bottom of the seventh inning to make the score 6-2.

Chivilli gave up a run in the eighth inning, but completed three strong innings for his first Single-A win.

Jonathan Stevens allowed two runs in the top of the ninth and left runners at first and second with one out.

Mike McKenna (S3) induced a flyout then a groundout to strand the tying and go-ahead runs in scoring position.

Fort Myers is now 5-0 in Sunday games at Hammond Stadium this season, and is a FSL-best 23-14 at home. The Mussels also record their fourth consecutive game without an error, improving to 17-6 in error-free games this season.

The Mussels hit the road and head up I-75 to play the Clearwater Threshers on Tuesday evening. First pitch at BayCare Ballpark is set for 6:30 p.m. with coverage beginning at 6:15 p.m. on the Mighty Mussels Baseball Network.







Florida State League Stories from June 28, 2026

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