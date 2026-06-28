Ramirez Socks Fourth Homer, Marauders Drop Five out of Six to Cardinals

Published on June 28, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Bradenton Marauders News Release







PALM BEACH, Fla. - Richard Ramirez socked his fourth homer of the year during a 8-3 loss for the Bradenton Marauders (3-6, 34-40) against the Palm Beach Cardinals (7-2, 40-35) on Sunday from Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. Antonio Pimentel and Edgleen Perez secured multi-hit games, while the Marauders dropped their 11th game to the Cardinals this season.

Bradenton began the scoring in the top of the second off Palm Beach starter Sem Robberse. Ramirez clobbered a solo homer, putting the Marauders up 1-0.

After the Cardinals scored a run in the bottom of the second and four in the fourth, the Marauders responded in the top of the fifth. Antonio Pimentel and Edgleen Perez notched back-to-back singles to put runners on second and first. A groundout from Barlyn Brazoban allowed Pimentel to come around and score, cutting the deficit, 5-2.

In the top of the sixth, Brent Iredale singled and Canon Reeder walked to put runners on second and first. Cristian Jauregui reached on a fielding error, allowing Iredale to plate and make it a 5-3 ballgame.

Palm Beach plated two more runs in the seventh, a run in the eighth, and held Bradenton scoreless the rest of the way to finalize an 8-3 victory.

Kaden Echeman (6-4) earned the win, letting up a run on three hits, a walk, and two strikeouts over 1.2 frames. Yeraldo Salcedo (1-2) took the loss, allowing four runs on three hits with two walks and a strikeout over 3.0 innings.

The Marauders have the day off on Monday before beginning a six-game series on Tuesday against the Daytona Tortugas from LECOM Park. First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m.

For more information about the Bradenton Marauders, please call 941-747-3031, visit www.BradentonMarauders.com, or email MaraudersInfo@pirates.com.







Florida State League Stories from June 28, 2026

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