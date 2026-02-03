Non-Drafted Free Agent Hitters Prospect Preview

Published on February 3, 2026

Clearwater Threshers







It is finally the month that Spring Training begins! Equipment trucks and players from across the country are on their way to Florida and Arizona to begin preparing for the upcoming baseball season. Some prospects have been at the Carpenter Complex for weeks now, training and participating in camps as the season draws closer and closer. For many of the draft prospects, it is the first time they are meeting certain players in their respective organizations. The Phillies have been very active when it comes to non-drafted free agents over the last few seasons, signing six UDFA's following the 2025 MLB Draft. Four of those non-drafted free agents were position players, and three of them debuted for the Clearwater Threshers towards the end of the 2025 minor league baseball season. Here we'll dive into the debuts of the three position players, Jonathan Hogart, Nathan Humphreys, and Tyler Pettorini, who began their careers in Clearwater last season as they approach their first Spring Training in 2026.

OF Jonathan Hogart

As a hitter, no member of the Phillies 2025 Draft Class made as big an impact in his debut season as Jonathan Hogart did in his month with the Clearwater Threshers. In his first series against the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels back in August, Hogart scored or drove in a run in each of his first four games as a professional, helping the Threshers get some crucial wins en route to a second-half playoff spot. Hogart hit .284 in his first 25 games as a professional and had solidified his role as Clearwater's leadoff man by the penultimate week of the 2025 season. In 81 at-bats spread out over 24 games from August to September, Hogart recorded 23 hits, with three home runs and six extra-base hits to lead the Phillies Draft Class over their first months playing professional baseball. Hogart was also outstanding in the field, playing 20 games in the corner outfield with three outfield assists and zero errors in left or right field. The man who led the NCAA with eight leadoff homers in 2025 showcased his five-tool potential and ability to hit from any spot in the lineup. He only had one stolen base in two attempts for Clearwater, but adding more aggression on the basepaths should make him even more dangerous in his first full season. His speed could potentially add centerfield to his minor league repertoire, as he primarily played center during his collegiate career. But Hogart could join the ranks of Otto Kemp and Keaton Anthony as an undrafted steal with the potential to turn into an elite player. Nathan Humphreys dives for a fly ball in centerfield in a Threshers game at BayCare Ballpark. Nathan Ray

OF Nathan Humphreys

Nathan Humphreys went viral with a no-hitter-saving catch during the Threshers' combined no-hitter against Lakeland back in August, but he will soon be known for more than his defense. Humphreys' 14 RBIs in his first 24 games were more than any other member of the Phillies 2025 Draft Class, and he added two homers and four stolen bases as well. Defense was always going to be his calling card; however, as Humphreys was twice the Conference-USA Defensive Player of the Year in his four years at Dallas Baptist University, where he graduated still high on the leaderboard for many offensive categories as well. He committed five errors in four seasons as Dallas Baptist's primary centerfielder and is one of the most decorated ballplayers in school history. Humphreys is technically on the older side of recent prospects, an increasingly rare breed who played all four years of his eligibility at the same school, but still a surprising slip out of the first 20 rounds, being one of the premier defensive players in Division One last season. Showing flashes of elite defense and power, Humphreys looks like he could become a complete centerfielder one day as he begins his first full season of professional baseball in 2026. Tyler Pettorini steals second for the Threshers in an August tilt against the Jupiter Hammerheads. Nathan Ray

INF Tyler Pettorini

Tyler Pettorini was the first player in the Phillies 2025 Draft Class to make his professional debut, starting in a game for the Threshers one week after he signed his first professional contract. Coming from a family of baseball players going back three generations, Pettorini has baseball in his blood, and his ability to play all over the infield demonstrates his utility as one of the strongest aspects he will bring to the Phillies minors in 2026. Pettorini played second and third base in his 24 games with the Threshers, becoming the first draft pick or non-drafted free agent to debut for the Phillies' minors in the same month in which they were first signed to the Phillies since Clearwater became a Single-A Affiliate. His strong arm means he will likely play more third base, and could rotate at shortstop if needed as well. His speed on the basepaths and strong contact ability make him a dangerous player to pitch against. The power is still coming, but Pettorini can still survive as a solid gap-to-gap hitter with the ability to turn longer singles into a hustle double. Like Nathan Humphreys, Tyler was a four-year player at his alma mater, Ohio State. He also has two years of experience in the Cape Cod League, playing alongside some of the best college prospects of the past few seasons. It would not be surprising if Pettorini learns extra positions like fellow non-drafted free agent Raider Tello, who played more than half of the positions in the field for Clearwater last season. Wherever he plays, Pettorini will provide hard work, solid fielding ability, and strong contact and baserunning skills from the top of the order.

The future is bright for the Phillies. The success of their elite prospects and most of their minor league teams throughout the past few seasons has done enough to prove that, with Philadelphia moving inside the top 15 of MLB farm systems (according to MLB Pipeline) for the first time this decade. Looking at so many of the recent MLB call-ups from the Phillies, many of these rookies are coming from late rounds in the draft, international free agency, and undrafted free agency. Of the four Phillies who made their major league debuts in 2025, only Mick Abel, who was later traded to the Minnesota Twins, was drafted by Philadelphia. The next "late rounds to riches" prospect of the Phillies is still unknown, but that journey begins at BayCare Ballpark. Shop Threshers gear anytime at the Diamond Outfitters Online Team Store ...Spring Training tickets for the Philadelphia Phillies can be purchased at https://www.mlb.com/phillies/spring-training ...Visit threshersbaseball.com for more information.







