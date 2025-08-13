Smith Reaches Four Times, Latta's RBI Highlights Setback to Tampa

August 13, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

TAMPA, FL - The Dunedin Blue Jays fell 13-6 to the Tampa Tarpons on Wednesday night at The Tank in game two of a seven-game set.

RHP Landen Maroudis (3 IP, 2 R, 2 H, 2 BB, 0 K) did not factor into a decision.

SS Maddox Latta (1-for-5, RBI) roped an RBI single in the 2nd inning to tie the ballgame 1-1. Latta has reached base in eight straight and has been on-base in nine of his ten pro games. He's hit safely in eight of his ten games as a pro.

DH Austin Smith (1-for-2, RBI, 2 R, 2 BB, HBP, SB) reached base four times, including an RBI single in the 6th. Smith has reached in nine straight to open his pro career with a .459 on-base percentage.

CF Jean Joseph (2-for-4) tallied his second consecutive multi-hit game and 16th multi-hit performance of the season. His 3rd inning single left the bat at 104.9 MPH.







