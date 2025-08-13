Duno, Neville, Big Sixth Power 15-4 Rout

August 13, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla - Alfredo Duno homered and drove in four, Mason Neville tripled twice in a four-hit night, and the Daytona Tortugas used five early runs and an eight-run sixth to blow out the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels 15-4 on Wednesday night at Jackie Robinson Ballpark.

Daytona (22-22, 51-59) matched a season high with their fourth win in a row, bludgeoning Fort Myers (18-25, 45-62) pitching for 18 hits and three homers, both of which matched season highs, as all nine Tortugas starters has at least one hit and one RBI.

In the first inning, Daytona broke out the power right away. Kien Vu doubled down the right field line on the first pitch of the inning, his first professional hit. Two batters later, Tyson Lewis jumped on a 1-2 pitch and lifted a high fly ball that carried over the right-field wall for a two-run homer, his second of the season. Two pitchers later, Bernard Moon followed with a line drive over the left field wall for his second home run in as many nights, as the back-to-back blows gave Daytona a 3-0 lead.

One inning later, the Tortugas added to the lead with a two-out push. Vu was hit by a pitch, then stole second. One pitch later, Duno lined a single to left, scoring Vu to extend the lead to 4-0.

Daytona continued to add in the third. With one out, Neville tripled off the wall in left-center, his first career three-bagger. After a strikeout, Ichiro Cano lined an RBI single to right, scoring Neville for a 5-0 lead.

On the mound, Daytona starter Adrian Herrera allowed a one-out walk in the first, plus another to lead off the third, but worked around those free passes as he did not allow a hit in the first three innings. Herrera did allow leadoff single in the fourth and was lifted one batter later after 3.1 scoreless innings. Stephen Quigley got the last two outs of the fourth, but did allow an RBI single to Marek Houston in the fifth that brought in Fort Myers' first run.

Daytona, though, immediately answered back in the bottom of the fifth. Moon and Neville led off with singles, then pulled off a double steal. After a walk loaded the bases, Alfredo Alcantara singled through the right side, scoring two to boost the lead to 7-1.

In the sixth, Fort Myers made their last major push. Two walks and a single loaded the bases with no outs. After a flyout, a balk then an infield single from Peyton Carr brought in two runs. A double play with runners on the corners, though, ended the inning with the Tortugas ahead 7-3.

The Tortugas then blew the game. With a runner on second and two outs, Neville hit a flyball to left-center that was catchable, but two outfielders miscommunicated and the ball fell, then rolled to the wall for Neville's second triple of the night, scoring a run. Esmith Pineda then singled in a run, followed by a hit batter and a walk that loaded the bases for Drew Davies, who singled in two runs. Vu then ripped a ground-rule double to right to plate another run. Duno finally stepped in and crushed a towering three-run home run to left-center, the final blow of an eight-run frame that put the Tortugas in command, leading 15-3.

From there, Daytona cruised. Fort Myers tallied a run on a leadoff home run by Eduardo Jimenez in the eighth, but Ben Brutti was sharp over the final 2.1 innings, striking out three as he nailed down a 15-4 win.

