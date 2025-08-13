Davis' Three-Run Double Powers Threshers to Victory

August 13, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

CLEARWATER, FL - After allowing the opening run in the top of the fourth inning, the Clearwater Threshers (60-48, 24-18) scored four runs, three coming on a Luke Davis double, to snap their skid against the Lakeland Flying Tigers (66-41, 28-15) in a 4-2 win on Wednesday at BayCare Ballpark. Clearwater looks to maintain its winning momentum when it returns home for a Thursday night rematch.

Lakeland scored first for the second-straight night, breaking up a scoreless tie in the top of the fourth inning on a sacrifice fly. The Threshers wasted no time with a response, beginning in the bottom of the fourth inning on a leadoff single by Nathan Humphreys. Raider Tello reached on a fielder's choice and moved to third base on a single by Will Vierling. Matthew Ferrara then walked to load the bases before Jatnk Diaz walked Carter Mathison. The bases were loaded, so Tello scored from third base to tie the game at one. Two pitches later, and after Wilmer Flores entered the game to pitch, Davis doubled off the centerfield wall, clearing the bases and giving the Threshers a three-run advantage.

Lakeland added another run in the top of the sixth, cutting the Threshers' lead to two runs. Clearwater allowed just two hits in the final three frames, sealing a 4-2 win over the Flying Tigers.

Ramón Márquez (1-0) surrendered one run on three hits with eight strikeouts in 5.0 innings to pick up the win. Zuher Yousuf allowed one run on three hits with three walks and five strikeouts. Danyony Pulido retired all four batters he faced in the final 1.1 innings, striking out two to earn the save.

Vierling's first hit at BayCare Ballpark was his first hit that didn't drive in a run as a pro...Márquez tied a career high with eight strikeouts...His two career high strikeout performances have come against the Tigers organization...Márquez earned his first win as a Thresher on Wednesday...Davis tied a career-high with three RBIs...Ferrara picked up his first professional hit on his third professional plate appearance...







