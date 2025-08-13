Mets Trounce Hammerheads 8-0

August 13, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

St. Lucie Mets pitcher Colton Cosper

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - The St. Lucie Mets shut out the Jupiter Hammerheads 8-0 on Wednesday afternoon. The current series is now tied 1-1.

Colton Cosper, making his Mets organization debut, pitched the final 5.0 innings in relief to get the save. The southpaw scattered three hits, did not walk a batter, struck out two and threw just 46 pitches to get the final 15 outs.

The Mets offense scored four runs in the fourth inning and four more in the fifth inning to break the game wide open.

The Mets got on the board in the fourth inning on a RBI fielder's choice off the bat of Yonatan Henriquez when second baseman Carter Johnson threw late to home plate as Antonio Jimenez scored. Henriquez and Daiverson Gutierrez then executed a double steal with Henriquez sliding safely into second while Gutierrez came home on the throw for a 2-0 lead.

John Bay followed with a RBI double to plate Henriquez to make it 3-0. Sam Robertson brought home Bay on a ground out to for a 4-0 advantage.

The first two Mets were retired by RJ Shunck in the fifth inning. Henriquez then came to the plate and belted a solo home run, his seventh of the season, to make it 5-0. That started a hit parade. The next four Mets batters all knocked singles. Sam Robertson hit a two-run single for a 7-0 lead and Mitch Voit capped the inning with a RBI single to make it 8-0.

Mets starter Channing Austin (hamstring) returned from the 7-day IL and pitched the first inning with two strikeouts.

Joel Lara followed Austin for 2.2 innings. Luis Alvarez got the final out of the fourth inning and was credited with the win.

Voit, Jimenez and Bay each went 2 for 4.

Jupiter starter Michael Perez took the loss. He was charged with four runs (none earned) over 3.2 innings.

The Mets (66-43, 32-12) and Hammerheads (48-62, 18-26) play the third game of their series at Clover Park on Thursday. First pitch is scheduled for 6:10 p.m. Fans can enjoy $2 select beer, hot dogs, soda and popcorn.

