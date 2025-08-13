Marauders Earn Gritty Victory in Eleven-Inning Thriller

August 13, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

Bradenton Marauders News Release







Palm Beach, Fla. - The Bradenton Marauders earned a gutsy 6-5 win over the Palm Beach Cardinals in eleven innings on Wednesday night at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium.

The win marked Bradenton's third in an extra-inning contest, and evened the series at a game apiece.

Bradenton jumped on the board first in the top of the third when Yordany De Los Santos drove in Richard Ramirez with a one-out RBI single.

After Palm Beach pushed across one in the fourth and two in fifth to take a 3-1 lead, the Marauders rallied again in the top of the seventh.

With two outs, Ramirez and Eddy Rodriguez launched back-to-back doubles to cut the deficit to 3-2.

In the top of the eighth, the Marauders loaded the bases on a single and two walks. With one out, Estuar Suero barreled a two-run double to left that flipped the score to 4-3.

In the bottom of the same frame, Christian Martin led off with a solo homer to right that knotted the game at 4-4.

After both sides held the game scoreless through the ninth, the Marauders took a 5-4 lead in the top of the tenth when Ethan Lege roped a two-out single to left to score Jhonny Severino.

However, in the bottom of the frame, Palm Beach tacked on a run to tie the game at 5-5.

With one out in the top of the eleventh, Edward Florentino lofted a ground-rule double to left that forced home the automatic runner Ian Farrow to push Bradenton ahead 6-5.

Jose Garces recorded the final three outs in the bottom of the inning to secure the win.

With the victory, Bradenton moved to 51-59 overall, and 21-23 in the second half. Palm Beach fell to 53-55 overall and 21-22 in the second half. The two return to Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium on Thursday night with first pitch set for 6:30 p.m. Coverage begins at 6:15 p.m. on the Marauders Broadcast Network.







Florida State League Stories from August 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.