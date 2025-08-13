Palm Beach Loses to Bradenton 6-5 in 11 Innings on Wednesday Night

August 13, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

Palm Beach Cardinals News Release







JUPITER, FL - The Palm Beach Cardinals (21-22; 53-55) fell to the Bradenton Marauders (21-23; 51-59) by a final score of 6-5 in 11 innings on Wednesday night at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. It was the first extra-innings game played by Palm Beach since July 9th. With the loss, Palm Beach relinquished second place in the FSL East Division to Daytona for would be the final playoff spot.

After two scoreless innings between Palm Beach starting pitcher Andrew Dutkanych IV and Bradenton starting pitcher Matt Ager (), the Marauders scored the first run of the game in the top of the third inning. Richard Ramirez drew a leadoff walk and Eddy Rodriguez hit a double to left field to put two runners in scoring position. With one out, Yordany De Los Santos hit a line drive in and out of Dutkanych's glove which resulted in an RBI infield single to give Bradenton a 1-0 lead.

Dutkanych finished his Palm Beach home debut with three innings pitched and one run allowed on two hits, two walks, and recorded four strikeouts in his no-decision.

Ager cruised through the first three innings on the mound, but the Cardinals started to figure him out in the bottom of the fourth. With two outs, Christian Martin hit a double for the first Palm Beach hit of the game. After Ryan Weingartner drew a walk, Luis Pino dropped an RBI single down the right field line to score Martin from second base and tie the ballgame at 1-1.

Palm Beach went right back to work in the bottom of the fifth inning to take the lead. The Cardinals loaded the bases with two walks and a single by Sammy Hernandez. With two outs, Jalin Flores hit a two-RBI double to left field to put the Cardinals on top by a 3-1 score.

Yadiel Batista () did a solid job out of the Palm Beach bullpen. After two scoreless innings pitched, Batista did run into trouble in the top of the seventh inning. With two outs, the Marauders hit back-to-back doubles from Richard Ramirez and Eddy Rodriguez which cut the Palm Beach lead to 3-2.

Batista went back out for the top of the eighth inning and Bradenton regained the lead. With the bases loaded and one out, Estuar Suero hit a two-RBI double to give the Marauders a 4-3 lead. Bradenton left two runners in scoring position to prevent further damage.

However, the Cardinals got an immediate response in the bottom of the frame as Martin launched his first career home run, a solo home run to right field, to tie the game at 4-4.

After a scoreless ninth innings, extra innings were needed to decide the winner. Both teams scored the placed-runner in the 10th inning to make the game tied at 5-5. But, neither team scored more than that.

In the top of the 11th inning, Bradenton once again scored the placed-runner as Conor Steinbaugh (L, 0-2) allowed an RBI ground-rule double to Edward Florentino to make it a 6-5 Bradenton lead. In the bottom of the 11th inning, the Cardinals had the placed-runner at third base and the winning run at first base with two outs, but Hernandez lined out to deep left field to end the game and fall by the 6-5 score on Wednesday night.

The Cardinals continue their series against the Marauders on Thursday, August 14th with first pitch scheduled for 6:30 p.m. for another "Thirsty Thursday" at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. Palm Beach Cardinals broadcast coverage begins at 6:20 p.m. on the MiLB App, MiLB.TV, Bally Sports Live, and the Cardinals Audio Stream. Gates will open at 5:30 p.m. Click here to purchase your tickets.







