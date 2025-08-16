Palm Beach Holds off Bradenton in 7-5 Victory Friday Night

JUPITER, FL - The Palm Beach Cardinals (22-23; 54-56) held off a late rally by the Bradenton Marauders (22-24; 52-60) for a 7-5 win on Friday night at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. Rainiel Rodriguez hit a home run early in the game as part of a three-RBI performance and Jalin Flores added a pair of hits and two RBIs.

After getting shut out the night before, the Cardinals wasted no time getting on the scoreboard. lead. Cardinals starting pitcher Tyler Van Dyke needed just four pitches for a perfect top of the first inning. Matthew Miura reached on an error to start the bottom of the frame and then stole second base. With one out, Rodriguez blasted a two-run home run to left field against Bradenton starting pitcher Yulian Quintana (L, 1-2), his eighth home run of the season, which gave Palm Beach a 2-0 lead after one inning.

Van Dyke finished his second career start, and first start at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium, with three scoreless innings and allowed just one hit and one walk while he tallied one strikeout. In the bottom of the third inning, the Cardinals added another run as Jose Cordoba drove in Flores on an RBI triple to put Palm Beach ahead by a 3-0 score.

In the top of the fourth inning, Bobby Olsen (W, 1-0) came out of the Palm Beach bullpen in relief of Van Dyke. With two outs, Brent Iredale drove in Edward Florentino, who led off the frame with a walk, on an RBI infield single which cut the Cardinals' lead to 3-1.

However, the Beach Birds responded in a big way in the bottom of the fourth inning. Rodriguez drew a one-out, bases-loaded walk for his third RBI of the game. Flores followed with a two-RBI double to right field to score Miura and Jack Gurevitch and put the Cardinals in control with a 6-1 lead after four innings.

Olsen pitched a shutdown top of the fifth inning and then the Cardinals offense went right back to work in the bottom of the inning. The inning started with a Chase Heath single and a walk by Ryan Weingartner. Bradenton then got back-to-back ground balls with a chance to turn a double play, but they were unable to do so either time and Miura's fielder's choice drove in Heath to extend Palm Beach's lead to 7-1 after five innings.

Bradenton got back on the board in the top of the sixth inning. The Marauders loaded the bases against Olsen and Jack Findlay. Brent Iredale hit a ground ball to Palm Beach shortstop Flores which resulted in an error to score a run. Bradenton relief pitcher Cesar Aquino provided a scoreless bottom of the inning to trim the Marauders' deficit to 7-3 through six innings.

Both bullpens settled to keep the score at 7-3 through eight innings. In the ninth inning, Bradenton made some noise with a pair of runs against Hunter Kublick. Josh Tate had an RBI single for his first professional hit and Florentino added an RBI double to bring the Marauders back within two runs, 7-5. However, Palm Beach relief pitcher Kublick secured the final out as the Cardinals held on to win by the 7-5 final score on Friday night.

