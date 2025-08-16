Marauders' Pitching Cooled in 7-5 Loss to Palm Beach

Palm Beach, Fla. - After an early deficit, the Bradenton Marauders fell 7-5 to the Palm Beach Cardinals on Friday night at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium.

Palm Beach opened scoring early in the bottom of the first when Rainiel Rodriguez launched a two-run homer to left to make it 2-0.

After they tacked on another in the bottom of the third, Bradenton jumped on the board when Brent Iredale sent an RBI-infield single up the middle to cut the deficit 3-1.

Palm Beach pushed across three more in the fourth and one more in the fifth to blow to score open at 7-1.

Marauders starter Yulian Quintana walked a career-high five batters while allowing six runs in the process.

The Marauders rallied for two more in the top of the sixth when two runs scored on an error and RBI groundout cutting the score 7-3.

Cesar Aqunio was solid in relief, tossing 3.2 innings of one-run ball.

The Marauders made one final push in the top of the ninth, beginning when Matt King singled to center for his first pro hit. With two outs, Josh Tate sent an RBI single to left to make it 7-4. Edward Florentino followed with an RBI double to right to cap scoring at 7-5.

With the loss, Bradenton moved to 52-60 overall, and 22-24 in the second half. Palm Beach moved to 54-56 overall and 22-23 in the second half. The two return to Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium on Saturday night with first pitch set for 4:00 p.m. Coverage begins at 3:45 p.m. on the Marauders Broadcast Network.







