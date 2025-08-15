Threshers Announce 2026 Game Schedule

CLEARWATER, FL - With the sun beginning to set on the 2025 minor league season, the Clearwater Threshers are excited to announce the game schedule for the 2026 Florida State League season! The Threshers, proud Single-A Affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies, start their home slate with a six-game series on April Seventh against the Tampa Tarpons, following a three-game series in Fort Myers to start the season on April Second.

The Threshers will play 11 Tuesday games and 11 Saturday games in BayCare Ballpark this season, including a six-game homestand against Fort Myers during the week of July Fourth. Sixty-six of the 132 games in the 2026 season will be played at home in eleven six-game sets, with two three-game series and ten six-game series on the road for the other 66.

In their 12 road series, the Threshers will travel to every ballpark in the Florida State League. Clearwater will host all nine other teams in the FSL, except for the Palm Beach Cardinals.

Promotion and ticket-on-sale dates for the Threshers' 66 home games will be released at a later date, along with club and group information. For the full Threshers 2026 Schedule please click this link.

