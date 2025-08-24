Heartbreak in Extras as Threshers Fall in Twelve

CLEARWATER, FL - Raider Tello drove in two runs on an eighth inning single to bring the Clearwater Threshers (65-52, 29-22) back from four runs down, but the Jupiter Hammerheads (54-65, 24-29) scored the only run in extra innings as the Threshers fell 7-6 in twelve innings on Saturday night at BayCare Ballpark. The Threshers look to salvage a split in the series finale on Sunday.

After a scoreless first inning, the Hammerheads plated two runs on a two-out single in the top of the second to open the scoring. Jupiter added a third run in the top of the third inning to take a three-run lead. Nathan Humphreys and Raider Tello each walked with one out in the third inning, then Carter Mathison was hit by the first pitch thrown by Jose Gerardo to load the bases. Two pitches later, Luke Davis got hit by a pitch with the bases full, allowing Humphreys to score Clearwater's first run. The next batter, Tyler Pettorini, hit a sacrifice fly to deep centerfield, plating Tello from third and cutting the deficit to one run.

Carter Mathison steps up to the plate for the Threshers in an August tilt against the Hammerheads.Tori Heck

Jupiter quadrupled their lead with three runs in the top of the fifth inning, extending their advantage to 6-2. Tello drew a walk with one out in the seventh inning and moved to second on a Mathison single. Luke Davis drew a one-out walk to load the bases before Tyler Pettorini reached on a fielder's choice. Davis was out on the throw to second, but the corresponding throw to first missed the glove, allowing Pettorini to move to second and bringing home Tello and Mathison to cut the deficit to two runs.

The Threshers loaded the bases before an out was recorded in the eighth, with Manolfi Jimenez drawing a leadoff walk and Matthew Ferrara reaching on a hit by pitch. After both batters advanced on a wild pitch, Jonathan Hogart worked a walk to load the bases. After the first out in the frame, Tello ripped a single to right field, plating Ferrara and Jimenez to tie the game at six. Neither team scored in the ninth, and the game went to extra innings for the second time this series.

Tyler Pettorini slides into second past former Thresher Starlyn Caba.Tori Heck

Neither team scored a run in the tenth or eleventh inning, sending the game into the 12th inning, where Jupiter picked up the first run of extra innings on a leadoff single. The Threshers loaded the bases in the eleventh and twelfth innings, but couldn't complete the comeback, falling 7-6 to the Hammerheads in 12 innings.

Camron Hill surrendered five runs on four hits with five walks and four strikeouts in 4.0 innings of a no-decision. Luis Avila allowed one run on one hit with four walks and two strikeouts in 3.0 innings. Danny Wilkinson struck out two in 2.0 scoreless and hitless innings. Danyony Pulido (4-1) took the loss with one unearned run allowed on one hit and one walk with three strikeouts in the final 3.0 innings.

Saturday's game was the longest of the season for the Threshers...Mathison was the only batter with more than one hit...Tello provided two-thirds of the Threshers runs with two runs scored and two RBIs...Pettorini recorded the third multi-RBI game of his career...Clearwater's hitters struck out 15 times for the first time since April...Clearwater falls to 8-4 in extra innings in 2025...The Threshers will return home on Sunday, August 24, to conclude a six-game home series against the Jupiter Hammerheads...First pitch on Sunday will be at 12:00 pm...You can purchase Threshers tickets at ThreshersBaseball.com/tickets or by calling 727-467-4457...The Box Office at BayCare Ballpark is also open daily to purchase tickets...The hours are 10 AM-5 PM Monday through Friday and 10 AM-3 PM on Saturdays.







