Cardinals Cruise Past Mets, 6-1

Published on August 23, 2025 under Florida State League (FSL)

St. Lucie Mets News Release









St. Lucie Mets deliver a pitch

(St. Lucie Mets) St. Lucie Mets deliver a pitch(St. Lucie Mets)

JUPITER, Fla. - The Palm Beach Cardinals cruised to a 6-1 win over the St. Lucie Mets on Saturday night at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. The Mets still lead the series 3-2 heading into Sunday's finale.

Four Cardinals pitchers combined for a dominant night on the mound. The Mets had scored 31 runs over the first four games of the series but the Cardinals limited the Mets to one run on just five hits. Palm Beach pitchers recorded 16 strikeouts.

Tanner Franklin, a St. Louis competitive balance pick, made his pro debut and struck out four over 2.0 scoreless innings. Bernard Mack pitched the next 3.2 innings to get the win. He struck out four.

Alan Reyes pitched 2.1 innings after Mack and all seven outs he recorded were strikeouts.

Charles Harrison stranded two runners in a scoreless ninth to finish the game in a non-save situation.

Mets starter Oliver Ortega pitched the first inning on a minor league rehab assignment. He loaded the bases on a walk, single and hit batter to start his outing. Ortega got the next three batters out but two runs came across to score on a RBI ground out by Cameron Nickens and a sac fly by Christian Martin.

The Cardinals scored two unearned runs in the fourth inning after Mets reliever Daviel Hurtado and third baseman Mitch Voit made errors in the inning. Nickens scored from first base on a comebacker that was thrown away by Hurtado to make it 3-0. Ryan Weingartner later brought in a run on a ground out that made it 4-0.

The Mets got on the board in the sixth inning when Yonatan Henriquez hit a two-out RBI double to cut the deficit to 4-1. The Mets had runners and second and third after the double but Reyes entered the game and struck out AJ Salgado to end the threat.

The Cardinals tacked on a run in the bottom of the sixth and another in the bottom of the seventh to help put the game way.

Henriquez finished 1 for 3 with a double, walk and RBI.

Hurtado pitched 4.0 innings and allowed two runs (no earned runs). Layonel Ovalles pitched the final 1.1 innings scoreless to lower his season ERA to 1.54.

The Mets (70-48, 36-17) and Cardinals (57-60, 25-27) conclude their six-game series at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium on Sunday afternoon. First pitch is scheduled for 12:30 p.m.

Images from this story







Florida State League Stories from August 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.