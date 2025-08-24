Trio of Tortugas Twirl 4-0 Shutout

Published on August 23, 2025 under Florida State League (FSL)

BRADENTON, Fla- David Lorduy threw 4.0 scoreless innings to lead a three-headed attack on the mound, as the Daytona Tortugas scored four runs in the first three innings and a trio of pitchers blanked the Bradenton Marauders 4-0 on Saturday night at LECOM Park.

Daytona (28-25, 57-62) tossed their sixth shutout of the season, and will look to split the series in Bradenton (27-26, 56-63) tomorrow afternoon.

Daytona started off fast right away in the first inning. Tyson Lewis led off the game with a single, then came all the way home on a RBI double off the wall in left-center by Bernard Moon. Two batters later, Arnaldo Lantigua tripled to right-center, scoring Moon. Lantigua then scampered home on a wild pitch for a 3-0 lead.

Edgar Colon took the ball for the Tortugas in his first appearance on the mound since July 12, and he started off the night with a 1-2-3 first inning, including an impressive snag on a line drive back to the mound.

Daytona squandered a second-and-third, no-out opportunity in the second, but Colon returned the favor, as a leadoff double, passed ball, and a walk had runners on the corners with no outs. However, after a flyout, Jacob Friend cut down a runner stealing, then Colon picked up a strikeout to end his 2.0-inning stint with no runs allowed.

In the third, Lantigua ripped his second hit, a two-out double down the left-field line. That was followed by a single to right from Mason Neville that brought Lantigua across the plate for a 4-0 lead.

After Colon's two frames, Lorduy entered the contest and began his night in strong fashion, throwing a 1-2-3 third. In the fourth, fifth, and sixth innings, he allowed an infield hit in each frame, but none of those runners advanced past first base.

Lorduy (2-2) threw 4.0 scoreless innings, allowing three hits and no walks, while striking out four, leaving firmly in line for the win.

Ben Brutti came on for the seventh and allowed a pair of two-out hits, but ended the inning with a fielder's choice. In the eighth, the right-hander struck out the side. After a fourth-straight strikeout to start the ninth, Brutti surrendered a two-out double, but ended the game one batter later, throwing the final 3.0 innings with five strikeouts to secure his second save, and a 4-0 win.

