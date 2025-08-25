Alfredo Duno Named Florida State League Player of the Week

Published on August 25, 2025 under Florida State League (FSL)

Daytona Tortugas News Release







DAYTONA BEACH, Fla - Daytona Tortugas catcher Alfredo Duno has earned Florida State League Player of the Week honors for August 19-24 after a powerful week at the plate on the road against the Bradenton Marauders.

The 19-year-old Venezuelan played in four of Daytona's five games last week (Sunday's game was cancelled) and went 6-for-12 with two doubles, three home runs, and six RBI, while slashing .500/.600/1.417. Duno took FSL Player of the Week honors for the second time this season, after also earning the nod for May 26-June 1. He is also the second straight Tortuga to be honored, after Kien Vu took the crown last week.

Duno, who also had three home runs and ten RBI the week prior, stayed hot as he began the series with a 3-for-5 effort on Tuesday, August 19, which included a pair of RBI doubles. He only had three more hits in the series, but all three left the ballpark. Duno homered in Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday's games, becoming the first Tortuga since Ethan O'Donnell in September, 2023 to homer in three consecutive games, a streak that is still active.

The third-year professional has enjoyed a breakout season, slashing .284/.426/.496 with 102 hits, 71 runs, 30 doubles, 14 home runs, and 73 RBI. He has also drawn a Tortugas-record 85 walks. Duno leads the Florida State League in runs, doubles, home runs (tied), RBI, on-base percentage, slugging, OPS (.922), walks, extra-base hits (46), and total bases (178), while ranking third in hits and fourth in batting average.

He also was one of two Reds prospects to play in the All-Star Futures Game as part of MLB's All-Star Weekend festivities in Atlanta last month. He also has soared up several prospect lists and is now a top-5 Cincinnati Reds prospect and a top-100 prospect in all of MLB by nearly every publication.

Duno's weekly award was the fifth by a Tortuga this season, after Vu's award for August 12-17, Duno's first selection May 26-June 1 and Carlos Sanchez was a two-time pick, for April 15-20 and April 29-May 4.

Duno and the Tortugas will return to Jackie Robinson Ballpark tomorrow night to begin their final home series of the regular season, which runs from August 26-31 against the Clearwater Threshers. First pitch on Tuesday night is at 6:35 p.m.

Tickets for every Tortugas home game are available on our website, by calling 386-257-3172, or by visiting the Jackie Robinson Ballpark box office at 110 E. Orange Avenue.







Florida State League Stories from August 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.