St. Lucie Mets Home Stand New: August 26-31 vs. Lakeland

Published on August 25, 2025 under Florida State League (FSL)

St. Lucie Mets News Release







PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - The St. Lucie Mets are hosting their final home stand of the 2025 regular season at Clover Park from Tuesday-Sunday. The Mets will take on the Lakeland Flying Tigers (Detroit Single-A affiliate) for six games with a chance to wrap up the FSL East Division second half title in front of the home fans.

Games Tuesday and Thursday-Saturday start at 6:10 p.m. Wednesday is a matinee starting at 1:10 p.m. Sunday's series finale begins at 12:10 p.m. Gates open 40 minutes prior to first pitch.

Tickets to all games are available on www.stluciemets.com or at the box office (check website for operating hours).

Headlining the home stand is $2 Night on Thursday, the Home Run for Heroes Ride-In on Friday, Back to School Night on Saturday and Starry Night with a postgame lantern ceremony and fireworks also on Saturday.

Here is a full list of promotions for the final home stand of the 2025 season:

Tuesday - 6:10 p.m.

-Silver Sluggers Night: All Silver Sluggers members get in free and receive a free hot dog. Members can participate in a pregame parade around the field! Please meet at Section 15 by 5:40 p.m. to take part in the parade.

-Baseball Bingo: Free for all fans to play.

Wednesday - 1:10 p.m.

Thursday - 6:10 p.m.

-Strike Out Hunger Night with the Treasure Coast Food Bank: Fans who bring five non-perishable food items will receive a free ticket to the game.

-$2 Night: $2 Bud Light, Budweiser and Busch Light 16 oz. aluminum bottles and drafts, $2 hot dogs, $2 fountain sodas and $2 popcorn.

Friday - 6:10 p.m.

-Vets at the Mets: All veterans and active duty military members receive free admission courtesy of LYNQ Real Estate.

-Free T-Shirt Giveaway: The first 300 fans will receive a Fan Appreciation T-shirt courtesy of Coca-Cola Florida.

-Home Run for Heroes Ride-In: Pregame motorcycle parade on the field led by Rolling Thunder®, Inc. Florida Chapter 6. To take part in the motorcycle parade contact rtflorida6@gmail.com. All bikes and trikes are welcome, ride-in is for veterans, patriots and supporters. All registered riders will meet at IRSC Pruitt Campus between 4:00-4:45 p.m.

-Friday Family Fan Club.

-Kids run the bases after the game!

-Silver Slugger Platinum Night: Platinum Silver Sluggers members get in free and can enjoy a free soda or water.

Saturday - 6:10 p.m.

-Back to School Night: All K-12 students will receive a free ticket courtesy of Children's Services Council. Adults who bring a school supply donation will receive a free ticket to the game courtesy of the Chamber of Commerce.

-Starry Night: The Mets will wear special jerseys to support the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation. Fans can bid on the game-worn autographed jerseys at stluciemets.com/auction. All proceeds go towards the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation. There will be a postgame lantern ceremony. Fans can reach out the kblair@stluciemets.com if they have been impacted by pediatric brain tumors and are interested in participating in the lantern ceremony.

-Postgame fireworks!

Sunday - 12:10 p.m.

-Fan Appreciation Day: All fans will receive a raffle ticket as they enter the gates. Random prizes will be drawn throughout the game.

-Little League Day: All Little Leaguers who wear their jerseys receive free admission courtesy of Holiday Inn Express.

Additionally, the Amazin' Mets Foundation 50/50 Charity Raffle will run from 10 a.m. on Tuesday through the seventh inning of Sunday's game. Half the pot will go to the winner with the other half going to United Against Poverty. Anyone within the state lines for Florida can purchase raffle tickets at stluciemets.com/5050.







Florida State League Stories from August 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.