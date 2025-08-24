Mets Dismantle Cardinals 8-1, Claim Series Victory

Published on August 24, 2025 under Florida State League (FSL)

St. Lucie Mets pitcher Joel Lara

JUPITER, Fla. - In the only game in the Florida State League on Sunday, the St. Lucie Mets dominated the Palm Beach Cardinals 8-1 at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. The Mets won the series 4-2. All other games across the league were cancelled due to inclement weather.

Mets pitching dominated throughout the day and the offense came to life late. The first two Mets pitchers - Channing Austin (2.0 IP) and Joel Lara (4.0) - combined for six no-hit innings.

The Cardinals ended the Mets no-hit bid when Rainiel Rodriguez led off the bottom of the seventh with a home run off Jose Guevara to cut the Mets lead to 3-1.

Guevara bounced back and finished out the game, giving up just two more hits and no more runs.

Randy Guzman got the Mets on the board with a RBI single in the fourth inning. John Bay hit a run-scoring ground out in the sixth for a 2-0 lead. Mitch Voit socked a RBI double in the seventh to make it 3-0.

Bay hit a solo homer in the eighth inning, his third of the season, to boost the Mets lead to 4-1.

The Mets broke the game open with four runs in the ninth. Daiverson Gutierrez drew a bases-loaded walk, Guzman belted a two-run single and Bay hit a sac fly to build an 8-1 advantage.

Eight of the nine batters in the Mets lineup recorded a hit. Guzman went 2 for 5 with three RBI. Bay was 1 for 4 with three RBI.

Antonio Jimenez went 2 for 4 with a walk and two runs scored. Yonatan Henriquez and Jeremy Rodriguez had two hits apiece.

Lara was credited with the win after pitching 4.0 hitless and scoreless innings behind Austin. He lowered his St. Lucie ERA to 0.87.

Guevara earned his first save by firing the final three innings.

The Mets lowered their magic number to win the FSL East Division second half to five games. They lead Daytona by 8.5 games with 12 games remaining.

The Mets (71-48, 37-17) are off on Monday. They return to the diamond on Tuesday when they begin their final home stand of the season at Clover Park. The Mets will take on the Lakeland Flying Tigers. First pitch Tuesday is scheduled for 6:10 p.m.

