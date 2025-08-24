Marauders vs Tortugas Canceled
Published on August 24, 2025 under Florida State League (FSL)
Bradenton Marauders News Release
Today's series finale between the Bradenton Marauders and Daytona Tortugas has been canceled and will not be made up.
Tickets can be exchanged for any remaining 2025 game.
After a day off on Monday, the Marauders travel to Tampa to begin a six-game road series with the Tarpons. First pitch is slated for 6:30 p.m. with coverage beginning at 6:15 p.m. on the Marauders Broadcast Network.
