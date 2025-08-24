Palm Beach Drops Season Finale to St. Lucie with 8-1 Loss Sunday Afternoon

Published on August 24, 2025 under Florida State League (FSL)

JUPITER, FL - The Palm Beach Cardinals (25-28; 57-61) dropped the regular season series finale to the St. Lucie Mets (37-17; 71-48) by a final score of 8-1 on Sunday afternoon at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. The Cardinals finish the season 9-14 against the Mets in the 2025 regular season.

The first three innings of Sunday's series finale featured no runs as Palm Beach starting pitcher Nelfy Ynfante (L,4-6) allowed just two baserunners through three frames. St. Lucie starting pitcher Channing Austin tossed two scoreless innings in his brief start. Joel Lara (W, 3-0) came out of the Mets' bullpen in the bottom of the third and continued to shut down the Cardinals.

In the top of the fourth inning, the Mets broke the scoreless tie. With one out, Randy Guzman drove in Daiverson Gutierrez on an RBI single to make it a 1-0 St. Lucie lead. The Mets got the bases loaded in the top of the fifth inning thanks to two walks and an error. But Hunter Kublick came out of the Palm Beach bullpen and induced an inning-ending double play to keep the deficit at just one run.

Ynfante finished his start with 4 1/3 innings pitched and allowed one unearned run on three hits and struck out a career-high eight hitters.

In the top of the sixth inning, the Mets added another run thanks to an RBI groundout by John Bay which drove in Antonio Jimenez to extend the Palm Beach deficit to 2-0. In the next inning, Mitch Voit drove in Simon Juan on an RBI double with two outs to make it a 3-0 Mets' lead.

For the Mets, Joel Lara provided four scoreless and hitless innings in long relief of Austin and kept the Cardinals offense off the board.

The Cardinals broke the no-hitter and shutout in the bottom of the seventh inning when Rainiel Rodriguez led off the frame with a solo home run to left-centerfield, his team-leading 10th home run of the season, to cut the Palm Beach deficit to 3-1.

However, in the top of the eighth inning off of Giovanni Vargas, who made his Single-A debut with the Cardinals, Bay hit a solo home run for his fourth home run of the season to get the run back for St. Lucie and make it a 4-1 St. Lucie lead. Vargas went back out for the top of the ninth but ran into some trouble as the Mets scored four runs in two hits, two walks, and a hit-by-pitch to take a commanding 8-1 lead.

In the bottom of the ninth, Jalin Flores notched a one-out double but could not come in to score as Jose Guevara (Sv, 1) completed the final three innings on the mound for the Mets and the Cardinals fell 8-1 in the series finale Sunday afternoon. For Palm Beach, they would have to make the playoffs to see St. Lucie again this year.

