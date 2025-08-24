Threshers and Hammerheads Finale Canceled

Published on August 24, 2025 under Florida State League (FSL)

Clearwater Threshers News Release







CLEARWATER, FL - Due to rain and inclement weather at BayCare Ballpark, Sunday's game between the Clearwater Threshers and Jupiter Hammerheads has been canceled. The game will not be made up at a later date, and the Threshers will host Jupiter until 2026. Those who purchased tickets to today's game will be able to exchange their tickets at the BayCare Box Office.

The Threshers will begin a 6-game road series against the Daytona Tortugas on Tuesday, August 26. and to purchase Threshers tickets, please visit our website at ThreshersBaseball.com/tickets or call 727-467-4457. The Box Office at BayCare Ballpark is also open daily to purchase tickets. The hours are 10 AM-5 PM Monday through Friday and 10 AM-3 PM on Saturdays.







Florida State League Stories from August 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.