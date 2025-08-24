Tortugas and Marauders Cancelled on Sunday

BRADENTON, Fla- The series finale between the Daytona Tortugas and Bradenton Marauders scheduled for Sunday afternoon at LECOM Park was cancelled due to unplayable field conditions. As the contest is the final scheduled contest between the two teams in 2025, the game will not be made up.

The cancellation is the first of 2025 for the Tortugas after previous playing each of their first 119 scheduled games of the season.

Daytona will have Monday off before returning to Jackie Robinson Ballpark to begin the final homestand of the 2025 regular season on Tuesday night against the Clearwater Threshers. Tuesday will be a Taco Tuesday and Breast Cancer Awareness Night. Gates will open at 5:30 p.m. with first pitch at 6:35 p.m. Pregame coverage with the Voice of the Tortugas, Brennan Mense, will begin on MiLB.tv and the Tortugas Radio Network at 6:25 p.m.

